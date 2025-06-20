TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young

Opening up this week’s show is the match that was set up following a backstage attack last week, as Sami Callihan comes to the ring for his singles showdown against Eric Young. Young comes out with The Northern Armory with him, all wearing hoods with X’s on them.

They brawl before the bell, as Callihan attacks early. In the end, a distraction and steel chair attack from Northern Armory behind the referee’s back set up a piledriver from Young for a pinfall and victory over Callihan.

Winner: Eric Young

Order 4 Summit

Gia Miller briefly talks with Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater and The Rascalz about their scheduled TNA Champions Challenge main event later tonight against Trick Williams, Moose, Steve Maclin and The Nemeths. They all take a turn on the microphone and wrap up.

Inside the Impact Zone, Mustafa Ali and the Order 4 faction including Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands team of Jason Hotch and John Skyler make their way to the ring for their advertised Order 4 Summit. Ali punks each member out one-by-one.

Ali finishes by demanding John Skyler, who spoke up against him and called him a jackass, get on his knees and apologize. Skyler refuses defiantly, leading to Ali informing him his actions will have consequences. He tells him to be prepared for a fight in a “Call To Arms” match next week.

Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee & Masha Slamovich

The TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Ash & Heather By Elegance are introduced by their personal concierge, George Iceman, and out they come with M By Elegance. They settle inside the squared circle and their opponents, Lei Ying Lee and reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich make their way out next.

The match was given time, going through a commercial break, culminating with a Killer Kelly distraction at the end that led to Slamovich being caught off-guard and pinned. The IInspiration react backstage afterwards, telling the Elegance Brand to enjoy the gold while they can, because they’ll be watching them closely and they have their sights set on the titles.

Winners: Ash & Heather By Elegance

Santino Marella & Tommy Dreamer In The Ring

A TNA Injury Report airs and then the show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella comes to the ring to make some announcements. He says it will be Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a Street Fight next week when Santana returns from suspension.

He then calls out to the ring someone he describes as a mentor and a legend, Tommy Dreamer. He tells him he can make Dreamer vs. Mance Warner whenever he wants. Dreamer is cut off by Warner and Steph De Lander. De Lander taunts Dreamer for being old.

Dreamer tells Warner there’s always “something else” in the bigger picture. On that note, Jake Something makes his surprise return and hits the ring. He lays out Warner, who retreats to the back with De Lander.

Eddie Edwards & JDC vs. Matt Cardona & TBA

This tag-team tilt is coming up next. Stay tuned …