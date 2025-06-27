TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

The show returns from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., airing for free on TNA Wrestling’s official YouTube channel, as well as AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

The “Cross the Line” opening video and theme plays and then we shoot inside the iMPACT Zone, where Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to the show.

Joe Hendry Opens The Show

Joe Hendry makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. Hendry thanks the fans for sticking with him over the last couple of tough months.

Whenever Hendry has had challenges, he knows the fans have his back and he appreciates it. The reason that he gets along with the fans is because they are honest with each other.

Therefore, he has to be honest right now – he lost. He lost to Trick Williams. He lost the TNA World Championship to someone who doesn’t work in TNA and it’s painful.

Hendry says it would be easy to pack his bags and go home so that he doesn’t have to face the pain. It’s the fans, though, that keep him coming back to work.

Trick Williams has something that belongs to Hendry and TNA. The title belongs to the fans. It was the fans that put Hendry in the position that he’s in.

Hendry worked so hard to get to TNA and the fans put him in the main events and on WWE PLEs. The fans helped Hendry and TNA make history. Hendry is going to try something since the fans believe. He asks the fans to help him get his redemption.

Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

After a quick Killer Kelly segment backstage, the show heads to a break. When it returns, The Nemeths and The Rascalz make their respective ring walks.

Zachary Wentz will be going one-on-one against Ryan Nemeth in the first match of the evening. The match is given a few minutes to develop, and despite interference from Nic at ringside, Wentz gets the win.

Winner: Zachary Wentz

Trick Williams Talks Joe Hendry & AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana

Gia Miller is backstage with Trick Williams. He is asked about his title defense against Joe Hendry being made official for TNA Slammiversary. He claims he’s ready for the Irish boy and predicts AJ Francis to beat Mike Santana in their Street Fight later in the show.

TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The entrances begin for the TNA Knockouts Title No. 1 Contender battle royal. The show heads to a break. When the show returns, Masha Slamovich issues a chain match challenge to Killer Kelly for their scheduled title match next week.

Arianna Grace runs in and says she’s working on something big but can’t say what it is yet. Inside the iMPACT Zone, the bell sounds and the battle royal begins. Instantly we see The Elegance Brand and The IInspiration eliminate each other.

They continue to brawl outside of the ring afterwards. Stay tuned for the next update …

