TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Indi Hartwell vs. Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz goes after Indi right at the start and chops her. Tasha hits consecutive elbow drops and covers Indi for two. Tasha with a snapmare and a running kick for two. Tasha hits a Sliced Bread off the corner for two. Tasha locks in a sleeper hold, but Indi fights out of it and Tasha hits a Codebreaker for two. Tasha with an uppercut in the corner and goes for another but Indi catches her and slams her down for two. Indi hits a spinebuster for two. Tasha pulls her into the bottom turnbuckle. John Skyler order Jason Hotch to attack her and Skyler doesn’t. Tasha asks him what he was doing and Indi hits Hurts Donut for the win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

After the match, Mustafa Ali comes out and pushes the referee and Tasha Steelz. Jason Hotch gets in his face and Ali leaves. Tasha and Skyler join him as they go to the back together.

Vignette for Mance Warner who says Steve Maclin has a target and Steph de Lander says at Against All Odds, they get some gold back.

We see security camera footage of Xia Brookside and Rosemary locked up in isolated rooms without food or water.

Tasha is backstage and John Skyler asks if she’s fine. Tasha asks why he would do something like that. Skyler has a call on his phone and Tasha answers it and asks the person to talk to him and Skyler says he’ll make sure he gets the message. Mustafa Ali walks in and asks if everything is good and Tasha says it is. Jason Hotch walks in and Ali says he’s here to apologise and he accepts his apology. He says action has consequences and there will be consequences to his actions. He says at Against All Odds he will represent all of them in the biggest match of his career. He says Hotch’s match is against him.

TNA X-Division Championship

Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Eric Young hits punches in the corner on Moose. Eric Young hangs Moose in the Tree of Woe and stands on top of him with his foot on Moose’s crotch and sings the entire Canadian national Anthem with the fans in Brampton as the referee is distracted. Moose catches Young from the top rope and hits Go To Hell for two. Moose chokes Young with a cloth. Moose punches Young as he comes in for a Suicide Dive, drops him onto the apron and whips him into the steel steps before returning to the ring. Young beats the count of eight and flips Moose to the outside of the ring before hitting the Suicide Dive. Moose whips Young into the corner and Young flips over and hits a crossbody for two. Young hits chops on Moose and Moose returns with a pump kick and a runs up the turnbuckles for a crossbody. Young hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Moose goes for a Spear but Young moves out of the way and rolls him up for two. Young hits the piledriver and goes for the cover but JDC puts his foot on the ropes. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams hits a Suicide Dive on JDC. Moose hits a low blow as the referee isn’t watching and hits a Spear for the win.

Winner and STILL TNA X-Division Champion: Moose

After the match, Eric Young attacks a fan at ringside and the rest of the Northern Armory join him in doing the same.

Backstage promo by Dani Luna says she knows what Spitfire had, a bond. She says they don’t always get the fairytale ending and she is going to be a Knockout that everyone remembers. She says she cannot wait to show what she can do.

Heather & M by Elegance will take on Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

In progress now. Stay tuned …

(H/T to Himanshu Doi and 411Mania.com)