TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

The Elegance Brand vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

Inside the Impact Zone, we see George Iceman already standing in the ring with a microphone in his hand, as Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcome the viewing audience at home. The personal concierge for The Elegance Brand then introduces Ash & Heather by Elegance. The reigning TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions make their way out accompanied by M by Elegance with “terrible towels” to rile up the Pittsburgh crowd. Iceman also made a callback to Bret Hart’s “stick the hose in Pittsburgh” line in an enema insult to “The Steel City” fans. After the tag champs settle inside the squared circle for scheduled opening action, the theme for their opponents hits to bring out newcomers Harley Hudson and Myla Grace. As they head to the ring, a split-screen “earlier today” promo from the new Knockouts duo airs. The bell sounds and it is Heather by Elegance and Myla Grace who kick things off for their respective teams. The reigning champs jump off into an early offensive lead. It isn’t long, however, until Grace and Hudson take over. Following a decent run of offense for the newcomers, outside interference and distractions from George Iceman and M by Elegance lead to Ash by Elegance hitting Rarified Air off the ropes for the pinfall victory. M by Elegance stopped an attempted save during the pin.

Winners: The Elegance Brand

Backstage With The Hardys & The Rascalz

Backstage, Gia Miller is standing by with The Hardys and The Rascalz. They talk about their match later tonight and their respective goals of capturing the TNA World Tag-Team Championships. After they talk about TNA Slammiversary, the segment wraps up and the show heads into a break.

“Prime” Cedric Alexander & The Good Hands vs. Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service Detail

The show returns from break to the entrance of “Prime” Cedric Alexander, who comes out to the ring accompanied by his tag-team partners for scheduled six-man tag-team action, The Good Hands team of John Skyler and Jason Hotch, as well as Tasha Steelz. Mustafa Ali comes out next in a suit, only to turn right back around and head to the back, not even wanting to look at his former members on the other side of the ring from his Secret Servicemen. The bell sounds and Alexander goes to work on the opposition. After some dominant offensive action from Alexander, Skyler and Hotch, things build to the finish, which sees the team pick up the win, only for Steelz to shockingly attack Alexander from behind, setting an equally shocked Mustafa Ali up to blast him with a chair shot.

Winners: “Prime” Cedric Alexander & The Good Hands

Lei Ying Lee & Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jane & Fallon Henley

The show heads to another commercial break after the previous six-man tag-team bout. When the show returns, Xia Brookside’s theme hits. She makes her way out and stops at the top of the stage. Lei Ying Lee comes out next and stops. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich makes her way out next. Slamovich heads to the ring with her partner for this tag bout, Lei Ying Lee, as Brookside accompanies them. They settle inside the squared circle and then WWE NXT trio Fatal Influence comes out. NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jane comes out with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. They settle in the ring and pose together. It will be Jane and Henley teaming up to take on Slamovich and Lee. The bell sounds and things get started. Jane and Lee kick things off for their respective teams. Lee lands a big kick, but Jane quickly takes over and brings her into the Fatal Influence side of the ring. She tags out, and in comes Henley picking up where she left off, taking it to Lee. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break with Jane and Henley in a comfortable offensive lead, dominating Lee and stopping her from having any chance of tagging in the fresh Slamovich. When the show returns, the Fatal Influence duo are still winning with ease. Eventually, Slamovich gets the much-needed tag from Lee, and this changed the entire tone of the match. The TNA Knockouts Champion went on an offensive rampage, taking out Jane and Henley before finishing the Fatal Influence duo off with a Snow Plow for the win.

Winners: Lei Ying Lee & Masha Slamovich

TNA International Championship

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

A brief TNA Injury Report airs, with Tom Hannifan running down updates on injured TNA talents. It is noted that Myron Reed will fill in for The Rascalz in their eight-man tag-team match alongside The Hardys against First Class and The Nemeths tonight. From there, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Leon Slater runs into Moose and The System backstage. He promises Moose he’s gonna bring him the toughest fight he’s ever had, and vows to become the youngest X-Division Champion ever at Slammiversary. Inside the Impact Zone, the theme for Mance Warner hits and out comes the wild man accompanied by Steph De Lander. Out next is Jake Something, who immediately brawls with Warner before the match even begins. The reigning TNA International Champion Steve Maclin makes his way out last, and joins in on the fun already in progress. The bel sounds to officially get the title tilt off-and-running. After some early action, we see a big powerbomb spot onto two unfolded steel chairs. As the action continues, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, things build to a big stacked spot off the ropes in the corner. Moments later, things culminate with Maclin hitting the K.I.A. for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL TNA International Champion: Steve Maclin

Tasha Steelz Reveals Plan To Order 4

In the parking lot, Mustafa Ali chases after Tasha Steelz. He asks her what that was earlier tonight. Steelz then goes on to reveal it was a plan she had devised secretly all along. She knew if she called Cedric Alexander he would come running to “save her.” She says now Ali has a match at TNA Slammiversary against the one guy he’s never been able to beat, his former 205 Live rival and the man everyone says is better than him — “Prime” Cedric Alexander. The Great Hands come up and are confused and angry as well. She yells at them to pipe down, too, and points out the amount of 0’s on their paychecks compared to the past. She says an organized Order 4 is the most dangerous group in the world. As they go to leave, we hear the annoying voice of Alisha Edwards. Edwards, accompanied by the rest of The System, does her usual routine, asking “do you wanna know something?” After some verbal back-and-forth between both groups, a match between them is agreed to for next week’s show.

Fourth Rope Is Coming …

In a weird vignette that almost didn’t feel like part of the show, Fourth Rope appears with his custom title in-hand. The former WWE Superstar once known as Enzo Amore starts off with his “…and you can’t teach that” routine from his old days alongside Big Cass. As he continues to rant and rave in the style that is truly his own, the former Real1 talks about his past shenanigans at Madison Square Garden as a reminder and a warning of what he is capable of when he goes all out. The show heads to another commercial break.

Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford

The show returns and out comes Victoria Crawford accompanied by Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard joins Hannifan and Rehwoldt on special guest commentary as the former WWE Superstar once known as Alicia Fox settles in the ring. Crawford will be competing in singles action against another former WWE Superstar, as the theme for Indi Hartwell hits to bring out the former NXT Women’s Champion. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Blanchard talks trash about Hartwell the entire time the short bout takes place, with Hartwell winning with ease. After the match, as Hartwell was heading to the back, Blanchard got on the microphone and vowed to beat her at TNA Slammiversary.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

Joe Hendry Sit-Down Interview

After a brief backstage segment where Santino Marella vowed to take action if Eric Young could prove with facts that “The Hometown Man” is really Cody Deaner, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, the lineup is announced for next week’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA Impact (see below). From there, the show cuts to a pre-taped sit-down interview with Tom Hannifan talking to Joe Hendry. Hendry talks again about how the fans are the reason he became who he is today. He says they were there for him during his ascension. They were there when he stumbled. They’ll be there next weekend when he recaptures the title and brings it home to TNA.

The Hardys & The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths & First Class

After the Joe Hendry interview wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, the familiar sounds of Trick Williams’ theme hits. The WWE NXT Superstar and reigning TNA World Champion makes his way out. Williams heads down to the ringside area to loud “Whoop that Trick!” chants from the Pittsburgh crowd. Williams settles in on special guest commentary alongside Hannifan and Rehwoldt for the final match of the evening. With that said, the theme for First Class hits. Out comes AJ Francis and KC Navarro as their new friend, Trick Williams, sings their praises on commentary. Their partners, reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Nemeths come out next. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth join Francis and Navarro in the ring, and the four-man team await the arrival of their opposition. The Rascalz theme hits and out comes Zachary Wentz with an original member of the group, Myron Reed. As noted, Reed is filling in for the injured Trey Miguel in the scheduled eight man tag-team main event on this week’s show. The iconic sounds of The Hardys hits next and out comes Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy. Even Trick seemed to enjoy their entrance until they dissed him. With all eight men scheduled for the final match of the evening in the ring and ready to rock and roll, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break before things get officially off-and-running. When the show returns, Myron Reed and Nic Nemeth kick things off for their respective teams. Nemeth takes the early offensive lead, stopping to showboat in typical “Wanted Man” fashion. We see some good back-and-forth action from there. The Hardys finally get their first action in the match, and Hannifan and Rehwoldt point out on commentary how wild it is the way The Hardys have the ability to completely change the mood and feeling in an arena when they enter the ring. As the action continues in the ring with The Hardys and The Rascalz settling into a comfortable offensive lead, the commentators begin ignoring the action for a bit, as Trick Williams calls out Tom Hannifan for talking bad about him the past few weeks. When the focus resumes on the match in progress inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Nic Nemeth in a comfortable offensive lead, taking it to Wentz. From there, Francis tags in and takes over, keeping the lead for his team until a few minutes later, when Matt Hardy finally tags in. Matt starts taking out any-and-everything that moves. He goes for a cover, but Francis hits the ring to break it up. Francis gets in some cheap shots on Matt, but The Hardys icon ends up taking over and firing the crowd up as he hits his signature spots on him in sequence. He goes for the cover on Francis, but now Nemeth hits the ring to break it up. As things continue to unfold with Hardy taking out everyone and those who interference, we hear Trick Williams say on commentary that he can’t take anymore of this. He pops up, attacks Matt on the ropes, lands a belt shot and sets Francis up for the pin and the victory for his team. Once the match wraps up, things continue to come unglued. Mike Santana’s theme hits out of nowhere and the crowd roars as he makes his way to the ring through the crowd. The numbers disadvantage is too much for him, however, and Joe Hendry comes out to make the save. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air.

Winners: The Nemeths & First Class