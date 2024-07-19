TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA

Wentz and Dempsey start with some back-and-forth chain wrestling. Dempsey focuses on holds while Wentz uses his speed. Dempsey gains control and tags in Myles Bourne. Bourne evades and tags Trey, The Rascalz connect with a tag team combo.

Trey uses his speed to take down Bourne, but Bourne counters with a slam. Trey escapes and tags in KUSHIDA, who attempts to work on Tavion Heights, but Heights counters with a Press Slam. Heights tags Charlie Dempsey back in, and Dempsey begins to dominate KUSHIDA. No Quarter Catch Crew exchanges frequent tags, assaulting KUSHIDA.

KUSHIDA fights back with a Handspring and tags in Wentz, who drops Heights and Bourne with a Double Dropkick and showcases his power with a German Suplex on Bourne. The Rascalz initiate a tag combo and bring KUSHIDA back in, working together to neutralize Dempsey. They execute a Triple Dive.

KUSHIDA locks in the Hover Board Lock, but Dempsey breaks free and applies a Double Wrist Lock on KUSHIDA. Trey and Wentz intervene, and The Rascalz and KUSHIDA all lock in submissions. However, No Quarter Catch Crew breaks the holds with Powerbombs, eliciting “This is Awesome” chants from the crowd.

KUSHIDA and Dempsey are left in the ring. The Rascalz and KUSHIDA hit a Triple Kick, but just then, Gresham appears on stage, prompting KUSHIDA to chase him out of the iMPACT Zone.

Taking advantage of the distraction, No Quarter Catch Crew overwhelms Trey, busting his lip. No Quarter Catch Crew then dominates The Rascalz, with Dempsey delivering a massive move on Wentz, securing the victory for No Quarter Catch Crew!

No Quarter Catch Crew def. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA

The Rascalz are back in the Treehouse after four years! Wes Lee suggests that The Rascalz reunite at Slammiversary!

Alisha Edwards w/ Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

The match begins with intense trash talk between the two Knockouts. Xia quickly snatches a headlock, transitions into an armdrag, and follows up with a cover. Alisha evades and counters with a backstabber to the back of Xia’s head!

Alisha then humiliates Brookside by stepping on her hair. Xia fights back, but Alisha hits a powerslam and starts pummeling Xia with punches. She viciously slams Xia’s face into the mat.

Alisha delivers a sharp chop, but Brookside retaliates with a flurry of strikes and catches Alisha with a Russian leg sweep. Seizing the momentum, Brookside launches herself at Alisha, then climbs to the second rope and lands a crossbody on Edwards. Xia misses a double knee attempt and sends Brookside to the floor.

Just as Masha Slamovich is about to interfere, SPITFIRE emerges from the back and stops her! Taking advantage of the distraction, Xia hits the Brooksy Bomb on Alisha, securing the victory.

Xia Brookside def. Alisha Edwards

A video package airs featuring Santana, who passionately declares his intent to capture the TNA World Championship. He addresses the recent attack from JDC that cost him a title shot, warning JDC that he’s coming for him with a vengeance.

An enraged Speedball Mike Bailey storms into the ring, calling out Mustafa Ali ahead of their X Division Championship match at Slammiversary. Bailey demands Ali face him immediately, vowing not to leave until Ali comes to the ring. Ali appears on the screen, flanked by Campaign Singh and his security team. Ali agrees to face Bailey tonight but only if Bailey can first conquer the Secret Service Gauntlet!

Secret Service Gauntlet

One by one, Bailey dismantles all four of Ali’s Secret Service members, eagerly awaiting Mustafa Ali’s arrival.

However, Campaign Singh appears on stage and announces that the gauntlet isn’t over yet—Bailey must also defeat him. Before Bailey can react, Singh ambushes him, launching a vicious assault.

Despite the onslaught, Bailey refuses to stay down and ultimately hits the Ultima Weapon, taking out Singh.

As Ali’s music hits, two Riot Squad members storm the ring. One of them attacks Bailey with a nightstick, revealing himself to be Ali! Ali then covers Bailey, forcing the referee to count a humiliating 3-count on Speedball Mike Bailey.

Ali taunts Speedball, announcing that their match at Slammiversary has been revoked. Just then, Santino enters and declares that the match is still on. He warns Ali that if he doesn’t show up, he’ll be stripped of the title and fired! Ali responds menacingly, saying that whatever happens to Mike Bailey now is on Santino.

The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy – TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

Myers and Matt Hardy kick off the match. Myers shoves Matt, who shoves him back, taking him off his feet. They lock up again, and Matt starts working on Myers’ arm. He tags in Jeff Hardy, who delivers a double axe handle. The Hardys then execute a Double Hip Toss and Poetry in Motion, sending both members of The System to the floor.

A frustrated Myers reenters the ring and cuts off Jeff Hardy with a cheap shot. Eddie tags in and starts a beatdown on Jeff Hardy. Myers tags back in, dropping Jeff with a suplex. The System continues exchanging tags, further damaging Jeff.

Jeff fights back with a Jawbreaker and tags in Matt Hardy, who unleashes a flurry of clotheslines and bashes Eddie’s head off the buckle. Matt hits a DDT on Edwards, but it’s not enough. Myers pulls Jeff off the apron and reenters the ring, only to eat a Spear from Eddie Edwards.

During the break, The System maintains control until Matt finds an opening and is about to tag Jeff. Myers rushes in and takes down Jeff before the tag can be made. Eddie sets up for a Backpack Stunner, but Matt shoves him into Myers and hits a Side Effect. He tags in Jeff, who comes in on fire, taking out both members of The System! Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind on Edwards, but Myers breaks it up.

Jeff and Matt hit Twist of Fate, and Jeff climbs up for the Swanton. However, JDC shoves Jeff off the top rope, causing a DQ! The System and JDC attack Matt and Jeff with chairs, destroying Jeff and forcing Matt to watch. Security hits the ring to stop the assault. Jeff is severely hurt on the floor, and medics check on him and carry him out of the building.

The System’s Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy ends in DQ

JDC vs. Mike Santana

JDC remains in the ring, awaiting the arrival of Mike Santana. Santana wastes no time, rushing JDC and slamming him to the floor as the match begins. Footage plays of Tommy Dreamer stopping Matt and informing him that Reby is hurt while Jeff is being loaded into an ambulance outside. Reby claims it was JDC!

Back in the ring, JDC sends Santana shoulder-first into the corner post. JDC then grabs the steel steps and drops Santana back-first onto them. JDC viciously rips at Santana’s eyes and bites him. Santana writhes in pain as JDC chops him and continues biting. JDC locks in a chin lock. Santana starts fighting back, delivering a chop of his own, but is met with a brutal knee from JDC. JDC grabs a chair and swings it, but misses and hits the post. Both men return to the ring just before the 10 count.

The two men square off and exchange fierce shots in the middle of the ring. Santana hits a Superkick followed by a DVD, but JDC kicks out.

Santana looks to hit Spin the Block, but JDC counters with an Air Raid Crash, yet Santana kicks out again. JDC follows up with a Falcon Arrow from the top rope, but Santana kicks out once more!

JDC goes for the chair again, but Santana stops him, sending JDC headfirst into the post. Santana then grabs the chair and repeatedly smashes JDC with it, leading to his disqualification!

JDC def. Mike Santana by DQ

Tom Hannifan interviews Jordynne Grace, discussing her upcoming title defense against Ash By Elegance at Slammiversary, her recent appearances in WWE and NXT, and more.

The Personal Concierge is on the phone with Ash By Elegance, assuring her that everything is set up for her at Slammiversary. Meanwhile, Rosemary appears behind him, stalking him silently. She disappears before he notices her presence.

TNA World Championship Contract Signing

Santino is in the ring to announce the participants in the 6-man Elimination Match at Slammiversary. He starts with Josh Alexander, then Steve Maclin, followed by Frankie Kazarian, Joe Hendry, and Moose. Nic Nemeth, who is absent due to injury, appears on the screen to provide an update on his health. He apologizes and assures everyone that he will be medically cleared in two days and will be at Slammiversary!

Santino passes around the contract for the match. Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin exchange trash talk, Kazarian takes his time reading it, and Moose snatches it from Joe Hendry to sign it before him. As Hendry is about to sign, First Class music hits, and AJ Francis and Rich Swann enter the iMPACT Zone. AJ expresses confusion over the contract signing, claiming he’s in the real main event with PCO. He acknowledges everyone in the match except Joe Hendry, while Swann dances around.

Santino instructs AJ Francis to leave the ring. Suddenly, PCO emerges from out of nowhere and starts beating the hell out of Swann and Francis. He flips the table and dives on Francis, igniting chaos in the ring.

Moose is about to powerbomb Hendry through a table, but Alexander intervenes with a punch. Joe Hendry then delivers a Standing Ovation to Moose through the table. Josh hands Hendry the contract, and Hendry signs it as his music blares through the speakers.

TNA iMPACT goes off the air.

