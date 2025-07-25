TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

TNA Tribute To Hulk Hogan

This week’s special live episode of TNA Impact kicks off with a black and white “In memory of” graphic honoring Hulk Hogan. The voice of Tom Hannifan is heard announcing the unfortunate news, and then the show settles inside the Impact Zone where fans are chanting “USA! USA!”

Masha Slamovich Demands Rematch

Following an extended video package recapping TNA Slammiversary 2025 from this past weekend, the show officially gets underway with the “Cross the Line” theme song and accompanying intro video. A shot of the Ryan Center is shown as Hannifan officially introduces the show. Fans are loudly chanting “TNA! TNA!” as the camera settles inside the building. Santino Marella’s theme hits and the TNA Director of Authority emerges to get the show started. Santino addresses the top male and female titles in TNA being held by NXT stars. “So lemme tell you something brothers …and sisters,” he says, in a clear not-so-subtle tip-of-the-cap to the late ‘Hulkster.’ As he continues to talk, the entrance tune for Masha Slamovich hits. The former TNA Knockouts Champion makes her way out. Slamovich settles in the ring and gets on the mic, telling Santino she’s not out here to thank him for his pep talk. She’s out here to get what is rightfully hers. She says Jacy Jane stole what should be hers at TNA Slammiversary. She demands her contractually obligated rematch next week. Santino green lights it. Off she goes, as Santino formally announces “Masha Slamovich vs. Jesse Jane for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.”

The System, Trick Williams & First Class, Order 4 Faction Warfare

As Slamovich is heading to the back, the theme for The System hits to bring out Moose, JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Eddie shakes hands with Santino and begins first on the microphone. Eddie says The System fights for what they believe in. He claims at TNA Slammiversary, they weren’t representing The System, they were representing the locker room and TNA as a whole. He said they sent Darkstate packing back to WWE NXT. The crowd cheers and breaks out in another “TNA! TNA!” chant. Eddie talks about doing everything he can for a long time to help this company. He says there was a time he held this company down selfishly, but those days are over. He vows to not let any outsiders disrespect them. Myers continues, saying the three letters T-N-A mean everything to The System. He says TNA isn’t a little pit-stop in their wrestling careers. It’s their home. JDC gets a turn on the stick next. He tells Santino if TNA is going to war, they’ll be their soldiers. He hands the mic off to Moose, who brings up accomplishing almost everything in TNA. At this point in his career it’s not about titles. It’s about building a legacy that makes his name synonymous with TNA, just like “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Moose goes on to give Leon Slater props once again for earning the right to call himself the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in company history. He sees him taking the division to new heights. He says that brings him to his next point, the TNA World Championship. He says others are calling themselves the ‘face of TNA,’ and he’s seen many people come and go, just like Eddie Edwards has, who have said the same thing. He says Eddie is the heart and soul of TNA. He says they’ve been waving the TNA flag and carrying the company on their backs through thick-and-thin. Moose says he knows what he must now do next. It’s as easy as three words. “Whoop that Trick.” Right on cue, the drumroll hits and the theme for the TNA World Champion hits. Out comes the WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams accompanied by First Class. Trick goes on to call out Moose for mumbling his words while trying to call him out. He says to be clear, this is his house now. “I’m the man who took out the average Joe.” He boasts being the same man who also took out Mike Santana and brought TNA the largest attendance of all-time. “This is Trick-N-A,” he adds. He tells Moose he doesn’t care if he’s on a mission, repping The System or playing for the Detroit Pistons. He can’t mess with Trick, “let’s talk about it!” Moose tells Trick to wobble his ass down here “with Uncle Phil and Pink” and The System will show them how they do things in TNA. On that note, the entrance tune for Order 4 hits and out comes Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands duo of John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Ali tells “Mr. Williams” that they shouldn’t talk about it. He mentions burying his ass like his name is The Undertaker as he and Order 4 walk past him. Ali demands “the citizens of TNA” in the Impact Zone rise and give him proper applause. As he finishes his statement while entering the ring, he and Order 4 are attacked by The System. The two groups brawl as Trick and First Class are shown laughing and enjoying it on the stage. The show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, Santino Marella is backstage with The System, when Matt Cardona walks up. He talks about faction warfare with three groups and says they have to settle this.

The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & Mara Sade

Inside the Impact Zone, George Iceman talks some trash on the mic to the crowd before personally introducing the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions The Elegance Brand. Out comes the entire trio of Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance. From there, The IInspiration duo of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay make their way out. They settle in the ring as the crowd and commentary team await the arrival of their mystery partner. The theme for Mara Sade, formerly known as Jakara Jackson, hits and out she comes. A brawl between all six kicks things off. As The Elegance Brand settles into the early offensive lead, the show shifts gears and heads into an early mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Ash and the rest of the Elegance Brand are keeping Lee isolated on their side of the ring. Eventually, Lee makes the much-needed tag. This leads to Mara Slade helping out en route to The IInspiration hitting their double-team IIdolizer finisher for the pinfall victory. The three celebrate together after the match.

TNA Injury Report: Gia Miller, Moose, KC Navarro

Tom Hannifan narrates a new TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. We learn that TNA interviewer Gia Miller suffered multiple bruises and a minor head injury as a result of the attack by Tessa Blanchard, who is suspended indefinitely as a result. Miller is under medical observation and will be sidelined while recovering. Moose suffered a hip injury during his TNA X-Division Championship loss to Leon Slater at TNA Slammiversary. His status is day-to-day as he is being monitored by TNA medical staff. Finally, KC Navarro reaggravated a previous knee injury during the four-way tag-team title ladder match at TNA Slammiversary.

Backstage With Indi Hartwell & Victoria Crawford

Backstage, Mike Santana avoids questions about coming up short at TNA Slammiversary. Indi Hartwell is interviewed, when Victoria Crawford and Dani Luna get involved in the mix and a match is suggested. Crawford, calling herself Hartwell’s mentor, goes off to find Santino to make said-match. Hartwell insists Crawford is not her mentor. The show heads into another commercial break.

Eric Young Wants To ‘Cleanse’ TNA

The show returns to Eric Young with The Northern Armory talking like a crazy man about wanting to do what’s necessary to “cleanse TNA.” Tom Hannifan questions what in the world that could mean. The show then moves on.

Leon Slater & The Hardys & Steve Maclin Talk

Inside the Impact Zone, the youngest TNA X-Division Champion of all-time, Leon Slater, is introduced. He makes his way to the ring as highlights of AJ Styles singing his praises at TNA Slammiversary are shown. He settles in the ring and gets on the microphone. Slater tells the fans chanting his name and “You deserve it!” that they are far too kind. He talks about making history and how he respects Moose for how he has handled things. He vows to bring the TNA X-Division Championship to new heights. He asks The Hardys to come out. They do. Matt Hardy talks about there being a special energy in the building tonight and in TNA in general. He sings the praises of Leon Slater, and then Jeff Hardy does the same. Steve Maclin’s theme hits and out he comes. Maclin talks about being ready for war after outsiders infiltrate TNA regularly. He then praises Slater for being the future and calls The Hardys his peers and mentors and the greatest tag-team of all-time. “And then well, you got me.” They hold their respective titles up to end things.

No Disqualification: Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

The show returns from the break live inside the Impact Zone as Mance Warner’s theme song plays. Out he comes accompanied by Steph De Lander for advertised No Disqualification action against Jake Something. He settles in the ring and poses. Music for his opponent plays, and Jake Something runs down the ramp, is met by Warner in the aisle, and the two immediately get after it. In the ring, Warner takes over and begins beating Something down with a steel chair and trash can lid. De Lander continues feeding chairs and other weapons inside the ring. Something whacks Warner with one of them that knocks him to the floor. He builds up a full head of steam and sprints to the ropes for a dive, but dives right into a chair shot from Warner. As Matthew Rehwoldt points out, De Lander feeds Warner a “sledgehammer and a smooch” as the action resumes in the ring. He misses on the former, however, leading to Something blasting Warner. Something’s arm appears to be bothering him pretty bad. Regardless, Something heads out after Warner on the floor, stopping to pull out a black sack full of thumbtacks. He pours them all over the ringside area on the floor. He looks for a chokeslam, but Warner fights his way free. Something hits a back-suplex into them. Counter-productive? Something is up first, because 100 tacks in your body doesn’t hurt as much when you initiate the slam onto them. Back in the ring, Something hits a follow-up Blackhole Slam and gets the win to put an end to the violence. The show heads to another break.

A Message From Double Champion Jacy Jane

The show returns to the sounds of Jacy Jane’s theme music. The double women’s champion makes her way out with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts World Champion. She cuts a quick promo about making history and raising the bar. She mentions her contractually obligated rematch against Masha Slamovich on next week’s show and tells everyone to take a picture of perfection.

The Great Hands vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers

The show returns to the sounds of the Order 4 theme song. Out comes Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz with The Secret Service guys in suits lining the aisle, as The Great Hands team of John Skyler and Jason Hotch make their way to the ring for tag-team action. Out next are their opponents, “The Complete” Matt Cardona and The System’s Brian Myers, accompanied by Alisha Edwards. The bell sounds and off we go. Cardona and Myers take it to Hotch early on. Myers settles into the offensive lead. As the action continues, Ali tries to get involved, but is stopped. Steelz tries to get involved, but Alisha stops her. A giant member of The Secret Service for Ali hits the ring. The massive man chokeslams his way into an assisted victory, as The Great Hands follow up with the pin. We head to another break.

