TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford

The theme for Indi Hartwell hits and the former WWE NXT Superstar makes her way out to join Hannifan and Rehwoldt on guest commentary for the opening match of the evening. The theme for The IInspiration plays and out comes Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay for the first match of the show. After Lee and McKay settle in the ring, their music dies down and the lights dim down. Tessa Blanchard’s entrance tune plays and the lights come back on. Out comes Blanchard and her partner for this tag-team contest, Victoria Crawford. McKay and Crawford kicked things off for their respective teams at the sound of the opening bell. Crawford backed McKay into the corner. McKay turns Crawford and chokes her. She takes Crawford down and rolls into a pin attempt, but only gets a two-count. McKay tags in Lee, and the two hit a double-team spot before stopping and doing a double pose. Indi Hartwell mentions on commentary about how she was one of many who were inspired by The IInspiration growing up. They knock Blanchard off the apron, and she’s not happy. Blanchard tags in, but Lee gets the better of their initial exchange. Blanchard, however, quickly takes over, sending Lee to the mat and choking her over the bottom rope. After Blanchard and Crawford enjoy some time in the lead, things come unglued at the end. On the floor, Blanchard ends up losing focus on the match and getting into a shouting match with Hartwell. The IInspiration hit a double-team spot on Crawford in the ring for the victory. Afterwards, Blanchard and Hartwell have a wild pull-apart. Hartwell says they will do battle at Slammiversary.

Winners: The IInspiration

TNA Slammiversary Announcements

The show heads to a commercial break after Hannifan and Rehwoldt run down the advertised lineup for the evening. When the show returns, Hannifan is shown on-camera to announce a new pair of matches for the next TNA pay-per-view. Hannifan announced that The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships is now official for TNA Slammiversary. Also added to the lineup for the special event on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York is Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard.

Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander Brawl

Inside the Impact Zone, Tasha Steelz is in the ring. She mentions calling the one man she knew could help talk to Mustafa Ali about the way things have been going lately. She mentioned that the man was “PRIME” Cedric Alexander. Steelz introduces Alexander, who makes his way out to the ring. Also coming out is the Order 4 leader himself, Mustafa Ali. The two stand together in the ring with Steelz. Alexander talks about coming here to help him. Alexander asks if Ali remembers 205 Live. He says they were the heart and soul of that division in WWE years ago. Ali tells him he doesn’t want his help. He uses profane language that is censored off the broadcast in doing so. Ali then challenges Alexander to a match at Slammiversary. Alexander says if he want to take things that way, he’s fine beating his ass. Ali tries hitting him with a cheap shot, but Alexander gets the better of him. Security hits the ring but ends up beaten down by Alexander and The Great Hands, with Ali watching on.

TNA Knockouts Championship (Chain Match): Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly

The show heads to another commercial break after the Alexander-Ali segment wrapped up. When the show returned, an extended pay-per-view-style pre-match video package aired to tell the story behind the upcoming battle of former MK Ultra partners and friends. The package wraps up and the lights in the Impact Zone go out. The the dark red lights come on and out comes Killer Kelly. She crawls around with a chain as she heads inside the squared circle. The theme for her opponent, Masha Slamovich, hits next. Reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Slamovich then joins Kelly in the ring. The two are securely connected to the chain and then the bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running. Kelly crawls to the middle of the ring and looks up at Slamovich. After the initial exchange, the action quickly spills out to the floor. The chain is used by a weapon by both, and then Kelly sets up a pulley-system type of setup with the chain hanging over the ring post to choke Slamovich. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Slamovich takes over control of the offense. She violently slams Kelly’s face into the steel steps over and over and over again. She drags her up to the top of the entrance area, but Kelly counters and slams her on the steel ramp. Kelly chokes Slamovich with the chain around her throat before suplexing her on the ramp. After the action resumes back in the ring, Slamovich takes over and chokes Kelly out with the chain for the win to retain her title. Afterwards, Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jane, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley hit the ring and beat Masha down. Lee Ying Lei and Xia Brookside run down to make the save, chasing off the WWE NXT trio to wrap up the brief post-match scene.

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts Champion: Masha Slamovich

Backstage With Eric Young & The Northern Armory

Footage is shown of Eric Young getting into a physical altercation with a fan once again at last week’s show. The digital exclusive video is shown of Young being ejected from the building and arguing with “The Home Town Man” about really being Cody Deaner on the way out. Back live, Young is shown backstage with The Northern Armory duo of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. He blames them for his embarrassment and says they made matters worse by losing to The Hardy Boys. They assure him they’ll do whatever it takes to make it up. Young says prove it.

TNA Injury Report

Tom Hannifan checks in with this week’s TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex. Trey Miguel has a hernia issue. There is no timetable for his return. Xia Brookside has reaggravated a knee injury and is “day to day” at this time. AJ Francis was banged up after his match last week, but is not expected to miss any time. The show heads to another break.

Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

When the show returned from the break, a quick Mike Santana promo from a stairwell was shown. He talks about the voice of the fans forcing TNA management to add him to the Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry match for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary. He vows to bring the title home. Back inside the Impact Zone, the theme for The System hits. Out comes Eddie Edwards accompanied by Alisha Edwards for the next match of the evening. His music dies down and “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona emerges next. Cardona settles in the ring and the bell sounds. Cardona and Edwards immediately collide, with “The Indy God” taking the early offensive lead and slamming Edwards down to the mat. He misses a high spot off the ropes, however, and Edwards takes over. Alisha is shown trying to sneak The System ring in to Eddie, but Brian Myers comes out and stops him from using it. This allows Cardona to roll Edwards up from behind for the win. After the match, the lights go out. WWE NXT group Dark State hits the ring and attacks Cardona.

Winner: Matt Cardona

Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

Backstage, Sami Callihan is shown tending to “The Home Town Man” who is down and having his face covered by a towel to “protect his identity.” Callihan yells for help. After this, the Leon Slater digital exclusive package airs, which tells the story of Slater’s young journey into wrestling following family and life hardships. Inside the Impact Zone, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin’s theme hits. Out he comes to join Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary for the next match of the evening. Mance Warner comes out accompanied by Steph De Lander. The duo kiss and settle in the ring, where Warner will be in one-on-one competition. His opponent, the returning Jake Something, makes his way out after his surprise comeback appearance last week. The bell sounds to get things started. After some early action, we see things spill out to the floor. Something has not-so-friendly words with Maclin at the commentary desk. He goes back to work on Warner. Warner takes over and does the same, arguing with Maclin. Maclin ends up losing his cool and getting physically involved, leading to a big impromptu three-man brawl at ringside that many, many security guards struggle to break up. The match is ruled a no contest. The show heads to a break. When the show returns, they are still brawling backstage. It is announced that the three will do battle with the TNA International Championship on the line on next week’s episode of TNA Impact on July 10.

Winner: No Contest

Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

Inside the Impact Zone once again, the lights go out. The familiar sounds of The Rascalz’ theme hits and out comes Zachary Wentz. It is once again mentioned that due to an injury to Trey Miguel, Wentz is filling in for the next match of the evening. Wentz makes his way out to the ring, but he is not alone. With him is a Rascalz original, Myron Reed, who is back on the scene in TNA Wrestling now. After settling in the ring, the entrance tune for Nic Nemeth hits. Out comes “The Wanted Man” and his brother, Ryan Nemeth. The bell sounds and things get started, with Wentz finding some good early offensive success. It isn’t long, however, before “The Hollywood Hunk” starts inserting himself into the match from the ringside area. This allows his big brother to take over again on offense. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Wentz is firing up once again on offense. Things continue looking good for Wentz until yet again, Ryan Nemeth interferes, leading to Nic hitting Danger Zone for the win.

Winner: Nic Nemeth

Debut Of “King’s Speech” Ends In Chaos

After the commentary duo of Hannifan and Rehwoldt run down the updated lineup for TNA Slammiversary, they announce matches for next week’s episode of TNA Impact on July 10. From there, the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” makes his way out to the ring. Frankie Kazarian settles inside the squared circle and hops on the microphone for the debut installment of his new talk show segment, King’s Speech. Kazarian boasts a bit as always, and then begins introducing his guests. Joe Hendry comes out first, and then Mike Santana, followed by the reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams. All three will compete with the title on-the-line at TNA Slammiversary. Each guy takes a turn on the mic stating their case and why they are going to win at TNA Slammiversary on July 20, with things ultimately culminating in a giant melee involving all four guys. When all was said and done, Williams and Kazarian laid out Hendry and Santana. The show wraps up on that note.

(H/T to Matt Boone and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)