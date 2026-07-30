TNA Wrestling is back tonight!
TNA iMPACT premieres at 9/8c via AMC TV from Philadelphia, PA.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST TNA IMPACT RESULTS!
#TNA Wrestlers vs. #TWD Walkers… who'd take the win? 🧟♂️
Don't miss an all-new #TNAiMPACT tonight on @amc_tv and catch new episodes of #DeadCity Sundays on AMC & AMC+.
📹 credit: https://t.co/1RtdUqbkvx pic.twitter.com/Hxgo1GqLVq
— AMC TV (@AMC_TV) July 30, 2026
PHILADELPHIA! #TNAiMPACT is coming to the Liacouras Center THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY with all this action and more!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/mWngeB6hTw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 29, 2026