TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Leon Slater defeated Jason Hotch (w/ John Skyler & Tasha Steel) in a triple threat match also involving Cedric Alexander to retain TNA X Division Championship (4:03)

Alexander was the first to get a decisive advantage with a flatliner, and got a near fall on the champion with a Michinoku Driver. Slater dove into a knee strike from Hotch. Hotch caught both gets on the floor with a moonsault. Slater caught Hotch with a hanging Twist of Fate, then finished Hotch off with a 450 Swanton Bomb. Almost a squash of Hotch there at the end. Slater and Alexander had words after the match.

In the back after the match, Alexander accused Slater of “just sneaking by” and downplayed his victory, reminding Slater several times that he didn’t pin him.

– Masha Slamovich promised to take the TNA Women’s championship back.

Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna defeated Jody Threat & “Miss NXT” Arianna Grace (6:23)

The “Miss NXT” thing came across as very bush league. Victoria Crawford came out as the match got underway. Threat and Luna had a nice exchange that ended when Luna fell to the floor while Grace held open the ring ropes. Grace was reluctant to take advantage of an injured Luna, which allowed Hartwell to get the hot tag. Hartwell got a near fall following a spinebuster. Threat hit Luna with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Threat set up Luna with a fireman’s carry, but got distracted by Grace. Luna then escaped and hit “Luna Landing” (a sit out powerbomb out of a fireman’s carry) to get the pinfall.

– In the back, Jake Something shouted about Steve Maclin and his TNA International Championship. Maclin showed up and they had a staredown.

The Rascals (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) defeated The Nemeths (Nick & Ryan) (6:14)

The Nemeths tried to attack The Rascals from behind while they were playing to the crowd, but they saw it coming and hit them with moonsaults. Nick cut off Wentz when he went for a dive. Ryan then floored Reed with a clothesline and the Nemeths took control. The Nemeths slowed the pace of the match down with chinlocks. Nick hit a hangman’s neckbreaker. Reed escaped a back suplex attempt from Ryan but Nick dropped a big elbow for two. Reed escaped a suplex with Stundog Millionaire and got the hot tag to Wentz. Wentz was a house of fire for a minute, but got cut off with a big DDT and a famouser from the Memeths. Reed took out Nick Nemeth on the apron with the Flame On (a running cutter to the floor) , and Wentz hit a Spiral Tap (spinning dive off the top rope) on Ryan for the pinfall.

– After the commercial break, The Nemeths were still in the ring. Nick complained that the tag team championships were stolen from them at Slammiversary, then announced they were invoking their rematch clause at Emergence. Ryan ran down the Hardys for winning the titles “in a stunt show match with a magic ladder” and trashed Rhode Island for lousy food and not having any sports teams. This brought out the “Home Town Man” to defend his home town and demand an apology. The Nemeths tried to blow the lid off the Home Town Man’s secret identity, but he drowned them out by singing his theme song. All this finally led to a beat down of the Home Town Man. The Nemeths ripped off the Home Town Man’s mask, but security dove in with a towel before we could see his face. After Nick Nemeth superkicked some of the security guards, the Rascalz returned to run the Nemeths off. Honestly, this segment felt like something that was only intended for the live crowd and got added in because producers realized the show was short.

– Frankie Kazarian was in the back kind of dressed like Elvis, to complain about how he’s not respected as a founding father of TNA. The disrespect is disgusting! I read there is a lot of that going around. He will not be pushed around like that! Carlos Silva should bring his hat. Frankie Kazarian is a king! He was trying to give off Elvis vibes on purpose.

– Mike Santana cuts a promo from the crowd. Santana owns up to the reality of losing, but the crowd chanted “You got robbed!” Santana walked to the ring and talked about having to comfort his daughter who watched him lose his match for the TNA Title at Slammiversary. Santana promised to one day be TNA World Champion. Pretty good promo.

– Leon Slater v. Cedric Alexander for the X Division title is official for TNA Emergence.

Masha Slammovich defeated Jacy Jayne (w/ Fallon Henry & Jazymn Nyx) by disqualification in a match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship (3:29).

Slammovich went for a lot of quick pins early. Jayne hit a step up hurricanrana. Fallon Henry tripped up Slammovich, allowing Jayne to hit a superkick and take control. Jayne hit a running neckbreaker for a near fall. Slammovich escaped a chinlock and caught Hayne with a pair of clotheslines and a knee in the corner. Ash by Elegance ran in from behind and hit Slammovich with here Tag Title belt and that’s a disqualification. The rest of the Elegance crew ran in to get in the face of Fatal Influence. Then Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee ran in to stand with Slammovich. The match barely got anywhere before the run-in.

– The TNA injury report: Moose has a hip injury but is in the main event, while Elijah is out after triceps surgery. Mance Warner and Jake Something are beat up with lots of puncture wounds from a match with thumbtacks last week.

– In the Bioflex Recovery Room, KC Navarro was not cleared to compete for the main event. AC Francis and Trick Williams weren’t happy about it. This changed the main event from a six man tag to a regular two on two match.

– Santino Marella tried to discipline Ash by Elegance for her interference in the last match. This led to Marella setting up Ash versus Jacy Jayne for the Knockouts World Title next week with the Elegance crew banned from ringside. The winner will get Masha Slammovich sometime later, although it feels more like they’re heading to a three way match.

– Mustafa Ali and Order 4 were in the ring to rail on about the outsiders who are taking away the opportunities and titles from people within TNA. This should make him a babyface but he’s still a heel. Ali asked “Who wants to see Mustafa Ali as the next TNA World Champion?” and the crowd booed. He called Joe Hendry a fraud and of course he appeared. Henry played some skit with Skyler’s face on a wrestling buddy that was supposed to be funny but missed the mark by miles. Like Vince McMahon’s “humor” from 2017. Hendry challenged Ali to a match for tonight, but Ali accepted for next week. I don’t know why Ali needs a week to prepare, Hendry loses all the time.

– Tom Hannifan and Sami Callahan talked about Callahan’s future in wrestling. Callahan talked about having body issues as a kid and how he’s lost a lot in the ring since he broke his leg. Callahan asked for a match against Mike Santana at Emergence to see if he still has it. If Callahan loses, he will retire in Baltimore.

