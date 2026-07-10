TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
The Thursday, July 9, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT begins at 9/8c.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
STAY TUNED AND REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST TNA iMPACT RESULTS!
Home » RESULTS » TNA IMPACT Results » TNA iMPACT Results 7/9/26
TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
The Thursday, July 9, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT begins at 9/8c.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
STAY TUNED AND REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST TNA iMPACT RESULTS!
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