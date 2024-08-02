#TNAiMPACT starts NOW!

The Rascalz vs Speedball Mountain and KUSHIDA

Trent Seven set Wes Lee up for a devastating kick to the side of the head. Bailey attempted to execute the Ultima Weapon, but Zachary Wentz intervened, shutting it down. This allowed The Rascalz to take control, setting Seven up for a triple team maneuver. Wentz and Lee then executed their signature move, Hot Fire Flame, to secure the victory!

The Rascalz def. Speedball Mountain and KUSHIDA

Jordynne Grace praised Ash by Elegance for her hard work, saying she deserved the Knockouts Championship match at Slammiversary.

Grace also announced she will be back in the IMPACT Zone next week for another Open Challenge!

Gia Miller interviews Campaign Singh for an update on Mustafi Ali. Singh tells Gia that he is determined to prove his loyalty to Ali and will find a way to do so.

Rosemary vs. Kristara

Kristara put up a valiant effort against Rosemary, who ominously entered the ring with a butcher knife. Despite Kristara’s best efforts, Rosemary secured the victory with her finishing move, “As Above So Below.” After the match, Rosemary seemed ready to pummel Kristara further but suddenly stopped. She exited the ring, grabbed a bag, and returned to straddle Kristara, crossing her arms, symbolizing another victim claimed. Ash By Elegance and The Personal Concierge looked on in horror from the back.

Rosemary def. Kristara

The System describes themselves as a “Dream Team” and expressed their determination to get back on track. They seem confident and vowed not to rest until everyone “trusts The System” again.

Josh Alexander’s music played, signaling his scheduled appearance, but he refused to go to the ring. Gia Miller found him backstage and questioned him about his actions at Slammiversary. Josh states that he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, making it clear that he doesn’t care about anyone’s opinion of him.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian went for Fade to Black, but Nemeth managed to evade it. Kazarian then quickly countered, planting Nemeth with a Cutter to secure the victory.

Frankie Kazarian def. Ryan Nemeth

As Kazarian was leaving the arena, Josh Alexander appeared, picked up the defeated Nemeth, and delivered a devastating C4 Spike!

A video plays, announcing the return of Ultimate X at EMERGENCE on August 30th, with qualifying matches set to begin next week!

Jody Threat w/Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich w/Alisha Edwards

Alisha attempted to interfere in the match, but Dani Luna intervened. In the chaos, Alisha wrapped the Knockouts Tag Team Championship around the middle turnbuckle. Dani Luna then laid out Alisha, while Jody delivered a drop toe hold, sending Masha face-first into the title-covered buckle. Jody followed up with a Pop Shove It on Masha, securing the victory!

Jody Threat w/Dani Luna def. Masha Slamovich w/Alisha Edwards

We hear from Joe Hendry about his incredible run and his journey toward wanting to become the TNA World Champion.

Campaign Singh vs. Mike Santana

Campaign Singh gave it his all, landing a back elbow and unleashing a flurry of offense on Mike Santana. However, Santana turned the tide with a DVD and finished Singh off with Spin The Block, securing the victory.

After the match, an fired up Santana grabbed the mic and addressed the Montreal crowd. He declared that he’s still coming for the TNA World Championship and warned Moose that their issues are far from over, making it clear that he’s still targeting The System.

NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!

Nic Nemeth (C) vs. Mustafa Ali – TNA World Championship Match



Check out the Tale of the Tape:

Nic Nemeth reached the ropes just in time to escape Mustafa Ali’s Sharpshooter. Landed a Superkick and followed up with the Danger Zone, successfully retaining the TNA World Championship.

After the match, Josh Alexander appeared on the stage with a grin on his face before turning around and leaving the IMPACT Zone.

The Wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander

Rhino was revealed as PCO’s best man, while Xia Brookside served as SDL’s Bridesmaid!

PCO came to life in Montreal!

Destro walked the aisle with Steph De Lander!

They exchanged vows, and when it was time for the rings, PCO pulled out a finger, claiming it belonged to his grandmother and removed a ring from it.

First Class interrupted, stating they weren’t there to cause trouble but to witness “The freak show.” Santino Marella then pronounced PCO and SDL as husband and wife.

Just as they were about to kiss, Matt Cardona stormed the ring and attacked PCO and Santino with a cinder block disguised as a gift. Cardona pummeled PCO and held up both of PCO’s championships. He then urged Steph to leave with him, but she refused, flipping out on Cardona and telling him to leave.

#TNAiMPACT goes off the air.