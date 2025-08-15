TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

First Class (AJ Francis & Rick Swann) & Trick Williams defeated The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC) (6:00)

This was supposed to be the main event, but someone jumped Moose in the back! The other members of the System were upset about this and demanded their match start the show. The System jumped the heels before the bell and they brawled for a bit around the outside. Once the match got in the ring, the System triple-teamed Rich Swann. Francis pulled the ropes open on JDC, causing him to crash the floor and allowing the heels to take control.

Williams got the tag and dropped JDC with a flapjack. A “Trick Kick” got Williams a near fall. JDC escaped a bearhug and back suplexed Francis. JDC got the hot tag to Brian Myers. Myers hit an implant DDT and a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Edwards and Myers clotheslined Francis to the floor, but Swann rolled up Myers and used his feet on the ropes for extra leverage to get the pin.

After the match (and long commercial break), Hannifan confirmed it was First Class and Trick that attacked Moose in the back. How will this affect the title match at Emergence tomorrow night?

Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell defeated Myla Grace & Harley Hudson (3:43)

The triple threat match they’ve spent the last few weeks building on this show between Masha Slammovich, Ash by Elegance and TNA Knockout’s Champion Jacy Jayne will be on NXT Heatwave. Hudson and Grace spent 3 minutes working over Luna. Hartwell got the tag and almost immediately got the pin on Grace with the “Hurt Donut.”

After the match, Rosemary snuck out of the crowd and misted Hartwell in the face.

Matt Cardona defeated John Skylar (w/ Jason Hotch & Tasha Steelz) (2:21)

Despite a lot of interference from the other members of Order 4, Cardona got an easy win with the Radio Silence. After the match, Skylar and Hotch jumped Cardona. Mustafa Ali came out and sent Agent Zero (who looked really tall last week standing in the aisle, but looked less imposing when standing next to Ali) to give Cardona a hanging tree slam. Ali stood at the entrace, very pleased with the Order 4.

After the match, Cardona found Steelz backstage to demand a match with Mustafa Ali, which was made for Emergence.

– In the back during a digital exclusive, Dani Luna and Jody Threat got chased away by the trainer who was trying to clean the mist off of Indi Hartwell’s face.

– A recap of Tuesday’s NXT, which was bright and live and a real contrast to the “fourth show from a marathon taping” vibe that TNA has going tonight.

– Santino Marella came out for the pull-apart brawl interview segment between the participants in the Knockouts Tag Title match tomorrow night. Heather and M are defending the tag titles under the “Freebird Rule.” After they all insulted each other (with the IInspiration being the best on the mics), Marella gave them all five seconds to brawl. They brawled while Marella counted to five, then called out security. What seemed like 20 security guys came out to break up the fight. The two heel teams (Fatal Influence and the Elegance Brand) wound up on the floor and the babyface teams (the IInsipration and Xia Brookside & Léi Yǐng Lee) all hit dives onto the piles of people (both security guards and wrestlers) on the floor.

– In another digital exclusive, Rosemary explained that if Indi Hartwell wants the TNA world title, she’ll have to go through her first.

The TNA Injury Report:

* Moose was jumped in the back and his hip was hurt, but he will fight through the pain.

* Indi Hartwell is “day-to-day” with “eye irritation” from Rosemary’s mist.

* The Home Town Man has been cleared for tomorrow night.

– Mance Warner and Steph De Lander were suspended for what their unauthorized use of Santino Marella’s office last week, and they’re not happy about it.

Mike Santana defeated Eric Young (w/ The Northern Army) (5:30)

Young jumped Santana before the bell and hit him with a rolling lariat. Young dumped Santana to the floor where the Northern Army attacked him. Back in the ring, Young got a near fall after a hangman’s neckbreaker. Santana came back with an enziguri and took out the Northern Army with a tope on the floor. Back in the ring, Santana hit a rolling cutter for a near fall. Young hit a top rope elbow for a near fall. Santana escaped a piledriver and hit a death valley driver for a near fall. Santana hit Young with a rolling lariat and got the pinfall. Best thing on the show so far by miles.

After the match, The Northern Army jumped Santana, but Sami Callahan made the save.

– On NXT Tuesday, Joe Hendry WON A MATCH against Charlie Dempsey. And Trick Williams abandoned his partners (which included his challenger tomorrow night, Moose) to allow Dark State to beat his team.

– Frankie Kazarian’s The King’s Speech, featuring Steve Maclin and Jake Something. Despite Kazarian’s best efforts to get them talking, Maclin and Something just stare each other down. Finally Maclin grabs the mic to tell Karazian to shut up. Kazarian insulted Something, who went after him. Karazin thumbed Something in the eye to escape. Something gave Maclin a black hole slam and stood over the International Champion to end the segment.

– New Matches for Emergence:

* Indi Hartwell v. Rosemary

* Mustafa Ali v. Matt Cardona

* The System (Edwards and Myers) v. First Class

* Ryan Nemeth v. The Home Town Man is confirmed for the pre-show.

– In a digital exclusive, Sami Callahan promised to retire if he lost tomorrow night at Emergence. Eddie Edwards interrupted and told Sami if it was going to be his last match, to leave it all in the ring tomorrow night.

Cedric Alexander & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) defeated The Hardys & Leon Slater (18:56 aired)

The Hardy have the TNA and “Fourth Rope” tag team championships with them.

The Hardys and Slater worked over Wentz in their corner for a while. Wentz eventually got the tag to Reed, and he tagged Matt Hardy with a superkick to take control. Alexander dropped Matt with a suplex for a near fall.

Wentz hit a slingshot senton for a near fall, and controlled Matt with a front facelock. Matt escaped, but Wentz went low with a dropkick to the knee. Wentz went to the top, but Matt followed him up and superplexed Wentz.

Jeff Hardy and Alexander got the tags, and Jeff took over on Alexander. Jeff went for the Twist of Fate, but Alexander blocked it. Hardy hit an ugly Whisper in the Wind (he came down on Alexander like a sack of concrete) for a near fall. Slater and Reed got into it, and Slater dropped Reed with a brainbuster. Slater took out both Rascalz with a back elbow. Reed blocked the “Twist of Fate” and Matt Hardy caught Wentz with a side effect. Jeff gave Alexander a face-first suplex, and Reed dropped Jeff with a Stundog Millionaire. Reed planted Slater with a facebuster for a near fall.

Alexander got the tag and set up Slater for a powerbomb, but Slater escaped. Slater went for the Twist of Slate again, but since he had to position himself for the hard camera (seriously) Alexander was able to block it. The Hardys and Slater got Alexander and the Rascalz with a triple Twist of Fate/Slate. The Hardys hit Alexander with Poetry in Motion, Matt landed a Side Effect, and Slater hit a splash for a near fall.

The Rascals got back in and doubleteamed the Hardys, sending them to the floor. Wentz tried for a dive on the Hardys, but they caught him. Reed followed up with his own dive to take out the Hardys. Slater then hit his 450 dive over the post on Reed.

Back in the ring, Slater went for the 450 on Alexander, but Alexander dodged it. Slater did a backspring into the ropes to hit Alexander, but Alexander caught him and dropped Slater with the Lumbar Check and got the pin on the X-Division champion.

