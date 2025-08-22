TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary.

Highlights from Emergence started the show.

Trick Williams Promo. Trick came out to a huge babyface reaction, so he insulted crab cakes and praised the Philadelphia Eagles (crowd of Ravens fans, or maybe Commanders fans, if they had fans…). Williams explained why he wears his “title” upside down – because he’s turned TNA upside down. Williams again alluded to a TV deal he’s gotten for the company.

Mike Santana came out to retort. He got the crowd to boo Trick, and tried to give credit for the Slammiversary gate at the UBS arena to the TNA side of the main event, not Trick. Whether it’s here or in NXT, Santana will become the new TNA World Champion. Williams refused to give Santana a title shot, which brought out Santino Marella. Marella was ready to make Santana v. Williams for the TNA World Title tonight. But Williams’ lawyers have done “the paperwork,” and Williams doesn’t have to defend the TNA Title again for 50 days. Williams alluded to embarrassing Santana in front of his family again, so Santana chased Williams off.

50 days from today is Friday, October 10th. Two days before Bound for Glory.

– Gia Miller interviewed Mustafa Ali, who does not trust the System.

– In the back, Santino Marella ran into Trick Williams and AJ Francis. Marella made a tag team match for next week with Williams & Francis against Mike Santana and a partner to be named later.

– A recap of NXT Tuesday, where Je’von Evans became the #1 contender for the NXT title by beating the TNA World Champion Trick Williams. And NXT’s Fatal Influence beat TNA’s Elegance Bland.

Jody Threat won a gauntlet match to become the #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title. The match also featured Xia Brookside, Killer Kelly, Dani Luna, Rosemary, and Indi Hartwell.

This was guantlet rules, which means the first two Knockouts start, and after the decision, the winner advances to the next fall and the loser is eliminated. The matches are contested under standard wrestling rules, which becomes an important point later.

First Fall: (1) Xia Brookside defeated (2) Killer Kelly (5:51)

Kelly drove Brookside to the mat with a face-first suplex. Brookside got a near fall with an elbow drop. Kelly locked Brookside in a cravat and drove some knees into her head, then got a near fall with a sliding lariat. Brookside fought her way back with forearms and a stunner. They fought up to the top rope, and Brookside yanked Kelly down to the mat and pinned her with a cradle and bridge.

Second Fall: (3) Dani Luna defeated Xia Brookside (4:07)

Both these ladies are from the UK and babyfaces, so this should be a more scientific match. Brookside controlled Luna’s arm with a wristlock. Luna tried to roll out of the wrist lock and cradle Brookside, but Brookside kicked out and maintained wrist control. Luna finally escaped with a slam. Northern Lights suplex and sliding lariat got Luna a near fall. Luna with a snap suplex for a near fall. Brookside caught Luna with a tijeras, but missed a running knee in the corner. Luna hit the Luna Landing to advance.

Third Fall: Dani Luna defeated (4) Rosemary (3:40) to advance.

Rosemary hit Luna with a spear and she went to the floor. They brawled on the floor for a bit. Back in the ring, Rosemary bit Luna’s hand. Luna missed a sliding lariat, and Rosemary hit a sliding forearm for a near fall. Luna went for the Luna Landing, but Rosemary raked her face to escape. Luna got the Luna Landing on the second try and got the pinfall.

Fourth Fall: (5) Indi Hartwell defeated Dani Luna (3:04) to advance

Rosemary jumped Hartwell, who is undefeated in TNA, before she got to the ring. The ref broke that up pretty quickly so the match could get underway. Hartwell’s strongest move in the opening few minutes was a hard whip into the corner. Hartwell dropped Luna with a side slam for a near fall, then wore her down with a surfboard. Luna escaped and hit a short arm clothesline. Hartwell hit a spinebuster for two. Hatwell went for the Hurts Donut, Luna reversed into a cradle, but Hartwell reversed the reversal and got the pinfall.

After the pinfall, Hartwell helped Luna to her feet, and Luna pounced. Luna attacked Hartwell and left her laying.

Fifth & Final Fall: (6) Jody Threat defeated (5) Indi Hartwell by disqualification (0:44)

Threat is the last competitor. Hartwell indicated she could continue and the bell rang. Luna tried to run-in with the chair, but Threat stopped her… so Luna hit Threat with the chair. Since standard match rules apply, Hartwell was disqualified. And Threat, who did not even make contact in the match, is now the #1 Contender for the TNA Knockouts World Title. Also, Hartwell’s undefeated streak ended in a disqualification while she was barely conscious. With commercials, this guantlet was 40+ minutes of the show.

– The IInspiration were challenged by Fatal Influence. But The IInspiration still want the Knockouts Tag Team Titles from the Elegance Brand.

– Jody Threat tried to give her title shot back to Santino Marella, who called the finish of the guantlet match “very confusing.” Yeah, no kidding. Also, wow, way to make the last 40 minutes feel more wortheless if there’s still no #1 contender. At least Threat could have said she wanted to face Hartwell in a match to settle who was the #1 contender.

– Ryan Nemeth announced his big brother would be back in two weeks.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Something (5:43)

Something blindsided Kazarian with a lariat on the floor, and dropped Kazarian on the ring apron, which is the hardest part of the ring. Something press-slammed Kazarian into a powerslam for two. Kazarian came back with a backstabber, sliding lariat and springboard legdrop for two. Something went for a powerbomb, but Kazarian escaped. Kazarian countered a side slam attempt by going for the chickenwing, but Something escaped. Something muscled Kazarian up into a sit-down powerbomb for two. Kazarian pulled one of the turnbuckles pads off and sent Something headfirst into the exposed buckle. Kazarian hit the Fade to Black (Dead Eye) and got the pinfall.

The crowd was more into Jake in this match than at Emergence, so that’s… something.

– The Hardys ran into Mara Sadé painting in the back.

– Cedric Alexander got himself and Leon Slater a tag match with the Hardys. At first Slater was excited about tagging with Alexander, but seemed to have mixed feelings about facing the Hardys. I believe that match is for next week.

– Steve Maclin volunteered to team with Mike Santana while Santino Marella was on the phone with his lawyers trying to figure out what’s going on with Trick Williams’ paperwork.

Jayce Jane in-ring promo. Jane ran down the Knockouts roster. She said Marella was so desperate to get the TNA Knockouts Title back, he’s sending two women after her. The crowd got to Jane with “What!” chants. Ash by Elegance came out to call Jane an “attention whore,” and give a WWE style rèsumè promo. She’s a former 15-time champion in WWE! Ash also insulted Masha Slammovich out as this segment went off the rails. Slammovich came out and said she’d bring the Knockouts title back to TNA. The TNA women jawed at each other while Jane held up both her title belts and danced like Mercedes Moné.

– Tasha Steelz, John Skyler & Jason Hotch do not appreciate Mara Sadé’s artwork, which lead to Sadé challenging Steelz.

Mustafa Ali, John Skyler & Jason Hotch (w/ Tasha Steelz & Order 4 Secret Service) defeated Matt Cardona, Brian Myers & Moose (w/ Alicia Edwards) (10:12 aired)

In a funny bit, Ali shouts “Ta-Fa!” after the crowd chants “Moose!”

Cardona and Myers hit Sykler with a flatliner/sweep combo for a near fall. Cardona got a near fall on Hotch after a middle rope dropkick. Myers backdropped Ali over the top rope, Cardona sent Skyler to the floor with a boot, and Moose powerbombed Hotch and Ali on the floor. No surprise here but the hometown crowd was really into Moose.

Back in the ring, Cardona worked over Skyler’s arm. Ali caught Cardona with a knee from behind, and that allowed Order 4 to take control. Ali and Hotch hit stereo hangman’s neckbreakers on Cardona, and Ali tried Chris Jericho’s Arrogant Cover for a near fall. Hotch cut off Cardona tagging Moose and caught him with another hangman’s neckbreaker.

Cardona drove Skyler down with a facebuster and got the tag to Moose. Moose threw Ali onto the middle turnbuckle, then dropkicked him while he was seated on the turnbuckle to the floor. Moose hit a sitout hanging tree slam on Ali for a near fall. Ali countered a powerbomb and caught Moose in the leg. Moose gave Hotch a pop-up powerbomb, and Myers flew in with an elbowdrop for a near fall.

Cardona sent Skyler to the floor, and Cardona followed him out with a dropkick. Ali caught Cardona with a dive to the floor, then Moose floored Ali him with a clothesline. Steelz stepped in the way of a charging Moose, which gave the Order 4 team the opening to triple superkick Moose. They then sent Moose into the stairs. When Alicia Edwards went to check on Moose, Steelz threw Edwards into the stairs. Eddie Edwards came down to check on his wife, and Agent Zero caught him with a big boot.

Back in the ring, Ali low-blowed Myers. Hotch and Skyler hit The Great Hands on Myers and got the pinfall.

After the match, Ali used a chair to beat on Cardona and Myers. The Secret Service got ahold of Moose, and it looked like ALi was going to kill Moose with the chair, but JDC ran in for the save. JDC hit a crazy dive onto everyone on the floor. He got Ali in the ring with the chair, but Agent Zero cut JDC off. Agent Zero hit JDC with a headbutt and drove him onto the chair with a hanging tree slam. Ali and the Order 4 stood tall to end the night.

