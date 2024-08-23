The episode starts off with a recap of last week – the shenanigans between Matt Cardona and Santino Marella, the match between Mike Santana and Moose that Santana gutted out after being attacked in the back by The System, and the time limit draw between Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Frankie Kazarian vs KUSHIDA vs. Alexander Hammerstone

After the three men briefly size each other up, Hammerstone goes after KUSHIDA and brings him into the corner. That allows Frankie Kazarian to try and get a sneaky roll up on Hammerstone, which he gets a two count with. Hammerstone picks up Kazarian and brings him into the corner, where KUSHIDA gets back involved. KUSHIDA disposes of Hammerstone and Kazarian and KUSHIDA go back and forth with some counters and pins.

Kazarian rolls to the outside, so KUSHIDA kicks Hammerstone off of the apron. He goes for a dive, but Kazarian grabs KUSHIDA’s legs and drags him to the outside. After a quick strike, he throws him back inside the ring and takes control of KUSHIDA. As both men battle in the middle of the ring, Hammerstone climbs to the top rope and hits a big double drop kick. He then hits running strikes on both opponents in the corners, followed by two big slams to Kazarian and KUSHIDA.

Kazarian tries to reason with Hammerstone, saying that KUSHIDA is the real threat. Hammerstone turns his attention to KUSHIDA, so Kazarian attacks Hammerstone from the back. Hammerstone is not happy at all and chases Kazarian to the outside. Kazarian tries to run around the ring, but is cut off by KUSHIDA. Both KUSHIDA and Hammerstone beat down on Kazarian before squaring off. KUSHIDA is able to drive Hammerstone into the steps and then throws Kazarian back into the ring.

Kazarian hits a slingshot cutter on KUSHIDA for a two count. KUSHIDA hits a hip toss and a drop kick on Kazarian, then a DDT to Hammerstone, and slaps an armbar on Hammerstone. Kazarian breaks up the submission and tries to hit Fade to Black on KUSHIDA. It was blocked. He tries to hit Fade to Black on Hammerstone and KUSHIDA fakes spitting mist. Kazarian tries to block the mist and gets disposed of.

Hammerstone focuses on KUSHIDA and tries to put in him the Torture Rack. KUSHIDA briefly reverses it into a Hoverboard Lock, but Hammerstone powers KUSHIDA up and hits the Nightmare Pendulum. Kazarian is late to break up the pin and Hammerstone gets the win!

Winner: Hammerstone, who qualifies for the Ultimate X Match at Emergence

After the match, Kazarian lays the boots to KUSHIDA, followed by a Fade to Black.

Gia Miller approaches Eric Young in the back. She asks what Hammerstone’s win does for their match next week. Young congratulates Hammerstone and says that maybe after their match next week, Hammerstone won’t be able to make it to Emergence. Steve Maclin enters the frame and tells Eric Young, “Like always, I’ll be watching.”

Mike Santana is sitting in the back with his arm wrapped up. He says that he has lived his life in survival mode. The more he tries to run from it, the more it pulls him back in. He is realizing who he needs to be. Thanks to The System, he realizes the type of animal he needs to be. He gets up and throws the chair. He says that the next time The System comes for him, they better bring it. He says that he’s going to come after them one by one.

Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards with Masha Slamovich

Rosemary shows off her butcher’s knife when she gets to the ring, but politely puts it away into her bag. The bell rings and Alisha Edwards pokes at Rosemary, reminding her that she’s a champ. Rosemary takes umbrage at this and drops Alisha and punches her down to the mat. Rosemary takes control of the match and chokes Alisha on the ropes.

Rosemary climbs to the top rope, but Alisha cuts her off. Alisha hits the Tower of London for a two count. Alisha kicks Rosemary and then drives Rosemary’s head into the mat. Rosemary shakes it off and stalks Alisha, but Alisha drags Rosemary into the corner. Alisha hits a series of running strikes on Rosemary. She gets a two count on Rosemary.

In the middle of the ring, Alisha is shoving at Rosemary, who is standing up. Rosemary hits the ropes and spears Alisha. She takes control of the match and hits an X-Factor. Rosemary lines up a running strike, but Masha Slamovich grabs her leg. This allows Alisha to hit the Delish as Spitfire comes out and attacks Masha. With the distraction, Rosemary hits As Above, So Below for the win!

Winner: Rosemary

After the match, Rosemary takes out a black rose from her bag and lays it onto Alisha.

The Personal Concierge introduces Ash by Elegance in the back. He asks for her thoughts on Jordynne Grace’s challenge. Ash says, “What about a Match by Elegance?” The Personal Concierge loves the idea.

PCO, Rhino, and Xia Brookside vs. Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander, and a Mystery Partner

Matt Cardona comes out and doesn’t look ready, as he alwayz is. He says that Satino Marella didn’t do his due diligence. He’s not cleared yet. Therefore, Steph De Lander now has two surprise partners. They are Kon and Madman Fulton.

Kon and PCO start off, but PCO jumps out of the ring to try and get at Matt Cardona. Madman Fulton tries to cut him off, but PCO is able to get through. PCO continues to go after Cardona, but Kon lays him out. This gets Rhino involved and now everyone is involved and battling on the outside.

Kon gets back inside the ring with PCO and hits him with a chop. PCO hits a clothesline after ducking an attack. Xia Brookside comes in and steps up to Kon. Kon pushes Xia down. Xia sits up and is very angry. She grabs Kon’s hand and bites it. She jumps onto his back and he drives her into the corner.

Kon goes for a running attack on Xia, but Steph De Lander pulls her out of the way. Madman Fulton tags in and grabs Xia’s leg. She stands up and hits an enziguri. Rhino tags in and he collides with Fulton a few times before taking him down with a clothesline. Fulton goes to the outside and Rhino follows. Fulton drives Rhino into the ringpost.

Rhino is tossed back inside the ring. Fulton chokes him on the ropes. The referee breaks it up and Cardono chokes Rhino. De Lander gets in Cardona’s face as Fulton goes back on the attack. Kon tags in and chokes Rhino again. The referee breaks it up and Cardona hits Rhino. De Lander gets in his face again.

Kon lays out Rhino in the middle of the ring. Kon tells De Lander to ask if Rhino is ok. She does and Kon says, “No, he’s not” and hits a leg drop. Fulton tags in. He hits a series of strikes and a running splash for a two count. He then drives his knee into Rhino’s back. Rhino tries to strike out of the control, but Fulton stops him and then takes out PCO and Xia. He turns back around and Rhino clotheslines him down and crawls to tag PCO in.

PCO comes in hot and hits a series of strikes and a clothesline on Fulton. He strikes Kon off the apron and then hits a dive to the outside on him. He goes back into the ring and DDTs Fulton. He then jumps off the apron onto Kon. Fulton tries to go to the top, but Xia stops him. He goes to choke her, but she hits him and hits the Brooksie Bomb. Fulton then gets GORED!, followed by a PCOsault for the win!

Winners: PCO, Rhino, and Xia Brookside

After the match, Steph De Lander stays in the ring with the winners. Matt Cardona is not happy.

A video package is shown that recaps the issues between Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander and hypes the Iron Man Match at Emergence.

In the back, Jordynne Grace talks about Ash by Elegance’s stipulation match request. Grace talks about how she’s surprised every time with her open challenges. Why would a “Match by Elegance” surprise her? Nothing can stop The Juggernaut.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Laredo Kid vs. Jai Vidal vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Laredo Kid and Bhupinder Gujjar attempt a triple lock up, but Jai Vidal wants no part of it. Therefore, he is thrown out of the ring and Laredo Kid and Gujjar perform some athletic back and forths. Laredo Kid goes for a dive to the outside on Gujjar, but Vidal breaks it up and drags Laredo Kid to the outside.

Vidal gets back in the ring and Gujjar takes control with a drop kick and a hurricanrana. With Vidal on the outside, Gujjar goes for a dive, but Laredo Kid breaks it up with a big kick. Laredo Kid knocks Gujjar to the outside, which allows Vidal to take control of Laredo Kid.

Vidal hits a series of corner strikes, but Laredo Kid ducks the last one and hits a few of his own. Vidal ducks a strike and drops Laredo Kid. He runs at Laredo Kid in the corner and fakes a move, just to hit a slap. Laredo Kid is thrown to the outside and Gujjar comes back in.

Vidal is able to take control of Gujjar and tries to hit a running dive off of Gujjar’s back to the outside onto Laredo Kid. He gets a little caught up and makes only a bit of contact with Laredo Kid, with the apron getting the majority of the splash. This allows Gujjar to climb the ropes and hit a big splash on both opponents on the outside.

Gujjar throws Laredo Kid back into the ring. Laredo Kid drop kicks Gujjar off the apron and hits a dive off of the top rope onto Gujjar and Vidal. Laredo Kid throws Vidal back into the ring and hits a series of strikes. He hits a couple of twisting flips off the ropes before Gujjar comes back in to take control of Laredo Kid.

Vidal breaks up a Gujjar pin on Laredo Kid with a slap and goes for a pin of his own. Gujjar is not happy with Vidal and they square off. Gujjar tries to pull Vidal from the apron to the top, Vidal blocks it and hits a double stomp. Laredo Kid comes back into the action and lays out Vidal. Laredo Kid hits a 450 for the win!

Winner: Laredo Kid, who qualifies for the Ultimate X Match at Emergence

Rich Swann is in the back with AJ Francis. Swann is yelling at a referee about how he should be in the Ultimate X match at Emergence. He’s upset about Chris Bey’s interference. Mike Bailey and Trent Seven enter. Mike Bailey tells Rich Swann that he has a point. Bailey says that he’s trying to go against the best, so what if Rich Swann takes him on next week? Swann agrees.

TNA vs. NXT: Jonathan Gresham vs. Charlie Dempsey

Jonathan Greshem offers a handshake, which Charlie Dempsey obliges. They lock up and exchange some arm twists and locks. The catch wrestling goes on for a bit before stopping for a brief standoff. They lock back up and Dempsey is able to grab an advantage with an arm and wrist lock.

Dempsey keeps the hold on for a bit until Gresham is able to use his position to sneak out of it and work Dempsey’s arm. Dempsey eventually works out of it and begins working on Gresham’s leg. Dempsey grabs a cravat, as well, and transitions into working the neck.

Gresham slips out and hammerlocks are countered. Gresham gains control, but Dempsey works out of it. They counter some pins and then some holds before Gresham hits a big strike that sends Dempsey to the mat.

They lock back up into a test of power. Gresham is going for pins while holding onto it, but Dempsey keeps bridging out of them. Each man tries to break the knuckle lock with monkey flips, but no one is letting go. Both men keep bridging out of pins.

The hold is broken and Gresham goes over a leg, but Dempsey keeps his base. Gresham hyperextends Dempsey’s knee and gets Dempsey down. He ties Dempsey up a bit, but Dempsey uses his positioning to counter it into a leg lock of his own. Gresham gets top control and tries to keep Dempsey’s shoulders on the mat, but Dempsey keeps lifting his shoulder up at two. Gresham finally grabs enough control of Dempsey’s wrist and hand to get a three count for the win!

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

As soon as Gresham broke the hold after the win, Dempsey took a strike at Gresham. They go back and forth a bit before Dempsey storms out of the ring and up the ramp.

Tom Hannifan recaps what happened on NXT – Joe Hendry’s big win to get his shot at Ethan Page for the NXT Championship and Zachary Wentz getting his payback on Wes Lee.

Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Moose & JDC

Jeff Hardy grabs a chair and chases JDC on the outside before the match officially starts. During the chase, Moose lays Jeff out. Moose throws Jeff into the ring and the referee checks on him. He’s OK enough to start the match and the bell rings.

Moose strikes at Jeff, but he’s able to gain control and tag Matt in. They hit Poetry in Motion on Moose. Matt and Moose exchange some strikes. Matt goes for his signature moves, but Moose blocks them and sends Matt into the corner. Jeff tries to help, but the referee stops him. This allows Moose and JDC to get full control.

JDC comes in and slows Matt down. He slingshots Matt throat first into the middle rope. Moose comes back in and chokes Matt. JDC is back in and gets another shot on Matt’s throat before tagging Moose back in. Moose cuts off Matt’s fight and goes for a powerbomb. Matt is able to block it and drop Moose. He tags Jeff back in.

Jeff comes in hot and hits a Twist of Fate on Moose. He goes for the Swanton Bomb, but JDC distracts him and Moose stops the attack. JDC is back in and throws Jeff hard into the corner. He brings him to the corner with Moose and they slow the action down on Jeff with calculated strikes, keeping him in their corner. Jeff tries to scramble to Matt, but Moose knocks Matt off of the apron.

Jeff fights back on Moose and is able to drop him. Jeff goes for the tag and gets it! Matt comes in hot on Moose and hits strikes and a neckbreaker. He bounces Moose’s head off of the turnbuckles and follows that with a big DDT. Matt goes to the second rope and hits an elbow drop for a two count.

Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Moose gets out of it and throws Matt out of the ring. JDC attacks Matt on the outside as Moose distracts the referee. Matt is tossed back into the ring as Moose kicks him. JDC comes in and continues the attack. He grabs a headlock on Matt and brings him down into the middle of the ring.

Matt finds enough energy to strike out of the hold and almost get a tag. JDC prevents it, though. Moose comes back in and keeps control of Matt. Moose goes for a suplex, but Matt reverses it and hits a suplex of his own. Matt tags Jeff back in. JDC tags back in, as well.

Jeff comes in hot and hits a series of strikes on JDC. He hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep and a two count. Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind for a two count. Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate, but JDC gets out of it. Jeff and JDC both go down with a double clothesline.

Moose and Matt are tagged in and Matt hits a Side Effect for a two count. Jeff disposes of JDC and Moose kicks Jeff down. Matt and Moose exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Moose jumps to the top rope and leaps into a cutter by Matt. JDC jumps off the top rope with a leg drop onto Matt. Jeff disposes of JDC again.

Matt and Moose are down in the middle of the ring. JDC is tagged in. Matt whips JDC into the corner, but JDC gets his boot up. JDC goes to the top rope and Matt slows him down. Matt hits a Twist of Fate out of the corner and tags Jeff for the Swanton Bomb for the win!

Winners: Matt and Jeff Hardy

As Matt and Jeff are celebrating, Moose attacks them from behind. As he is beating down both men, Mike Santana runs to the ring and hits Spin the Block on Moose. He starts putting the boots to Moose, but Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards run out to help Moose and JDC. Joe Hendry comes out, though, to even up the odds. This allows Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy to get back into the action. The System ends up on the ramp after the brawl with Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy standing tall in the ring as the show goes off the air.

