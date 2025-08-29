TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

– The show starts with highlights of the rivalry between TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Mike Santana. Plus, highlights are shown of Ash By Elegance defeating Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich at NXT Heatwave to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Mike Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Trick Williams & AJ Francis

The match begins with Williams getting Maclin in a headlock before dropping him with a shoulder tackle, Maclin recovers and drops Williams with a back elbow strike. Maclin traps Williams in the ropes while landing chops, Maclin then drops Williams with a short arm clothesline for a near fall. Santana tags in and Francis gets tagged in a short time later, Santana cracks Francis with a few strikes before getting shoved into the corner. Santana traps Francis in the corner while landing chops, Santana then clotheslines Francis out of the ring. Santana then takes out both opponents with a suicide dive as we go to a commercial break, we return from the break to see Maclin working over Francis. Maclin drops Francis with an Olympic Slam, Francis fights back and he slams Maclin following a Williams distraction. Francis gets Maclin in the corner before landing an avalanche, Francis traps Maclin in the ropes while landing strikes.

Maclin fights back and he is quickly overwhelmed by Francis and Williams, Williams tags in and he nails Maclin with a flapjack. Williams traps Maclin in the corner while landing chops, Francis tags in and he double teams Maclin alongside Williams for a near fall. Francis holds Maclin down while applying a chin lock to him, Francis releases the hold before nailing Maclin with a pop up forearm strike. Maclin fights back and he nails Francis with a missile drop kick, Williams and Santana are tagged into the match. Santana quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team, Santana drops Williams with an enziguri before eating a boot to the face. Santana recovers and he nails Williams with a rolling cutter for a near fall, Williams misses a leg lariat and Santana drops him with a death valley driver for a near fall.

Francis hits the ring and Maclin goes after him, Williams accidentally knocks Francis out of the ring and Maclin hits him with a suicide dive. Williams goes for a Trick Shot and Santana counters with a roll up for a three count.

Winners: Mike Santana & Steve Maclin

After the match, Trick Williams attacks Mike Santana and Santana quickly sends him out of the ring.

– Gia Miller interviews Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander, with Alexander saying he requested the match with The Hardys tonight because he respects Leon Slater and The Hardys, plus he wants to take the tag titles tonight.

Eric Young vs. Myron Reed w/Zachary Wentz

The match begins with Young nailing Reed with a few strikes, Reed recovers and he rocks Young with an enziguri. Young then sends Reed to the ring apron before Reed knocks him out of the ring after landing a code breaker, Reed then takes out Young with a suicide dive. Reed gets Young back in the ring to get a near fall on a pin attempt, Young fights back and Reed lands a few strikes. Reed gets Young up and Young rakes his eyes, Young then drops Reed with a death valley driver for a near fall. Young keeps Reed down while attacking his injured neck, Young holds Reed down while applying a chin lock to him. Reed gets free and Young drops him with a back elbow strike, Young looks for a suplex and Reed blocks it before landing a stunner. Young quickly recovers and he drops Reed with a slam, Young goes for a moonsault and Reed avoids it.

Reed traps Young in the ropes before landing a leg drop, Reed follows up by hitting a swinging Young with a super kick. Reed then hits Young with a rope assisted F5 for a near fall, Reed traps Young in the corner before landing a head kick followed by a slingshot leg drop for a near fall. Young avoids a leaping Reed before landing a power slam for another near fall, Young threatens to attack the ref and Wentz confronts him. Young nails Reed with a low blow and a piledriver while the ref was distracted by Wentz for a three count.

Winner: Eric Young

– Highlights are shown of what happened at the Knockouts Gauntlet Match between Dani Luna, Indi Hartwell and Jody Threat on last week’s TNA Impact.

– Dani Luna is backstage and she says she has had time to think about her actions and how the whole world is talking about it, Luna says Indi Hartwell took her chance from her. Luna says she is done being quiet and passed by, Luna says she is out of limbo.

– NXT GM Ava’s announcement of TNA star Xia Brookside competing in the WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament airs.

– TNA Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance is backstage with the rest of the Elegance Brand, Ash says she has saved TNA by winning the TNA Knockouts Title at NXT Heatwave. Ash says she saved the title from being in the hands of the enemy, Ash says the Elegance Era has begun. Ash says she wants to hold a celebration next week on TNA Impact.

The Inspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Fatal Influence (Jasmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley)

The match begins with McKay going after the arm of Nyx before landing a takedown, Lee tags in and she double teams Nyx alongside McKay. Nyx recovers and she sends Lee into the corner before eating some arm drags, Henley makes a blind tag and she attacks Lee from behind before Nyx can land a leg lariat. Henley then traps Lee in a kravat while landing knee strikes for a near fall, Nyx tags in and she works with Henley to hit Lee with a double flapjack followed by a double bulldog for a near fall. Nyx keeps Lee grounded while applying a bridging chin lock to her, Lee gets free and Nyx sends her into the corner. Henley tags in and she hits Lee with a leaping elbow strike, Nyx tags back in and she is sent out of the ring by Lee. Henley and McKay are tagged in by their respective partners, McKay quickly cleans house against the opposing team. McKay sends Nyx out of the ring before landing multiple knee strikes on Henley for a near fall, Henley leaves the ring and McKay follows her out there.

McKay gets Henley back in the ring and then she attacks an interfering Nyx, Henley distracts the ref so Nyx can knock McKay to the arena floor. McKay is tossed back into the ring before eating a double team slingshot pele kick from fatal Influence, a four way brawl breaks out between everybody in the match. McKay eventually nails Nyx with a big boot before sending her face first into Lee’s knee for a near fall, Lee stays in the ring and Nyx rolls her up before eating a head kick. McKay tags in and Nyx is hit with The Fatalizer for a three count.

Winners: The Inspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

– The TNA Injury Report reveals that Indi Hartwell has been cleared, JDC is out with a head injury, and everybody in tonight’s main event have been cleared for action.

– Trick Williams is backstage and he is on the phone claiming to have been assaulted by Mike Santana after the tag match from earlier today, Williams tells the person on the other end that he needs him at the arena.

– Ryan Nemeth makes his way to the ring and he has a microphone in hand, Ryan announces that Nic Nemeth will be back in TNA Wrestling next week. Alisha Edwards and Eddie Edwards interrupt and she says The System have had a new attitude, Alisha says the fans are waiting for someone to shut Nemeth up. Alisha says Eddie will fight Nemeth now and Eddie nails him with a chop, Eddie says that Santino has approved a match between them and that leads to…

Ryan Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards

The match begins with Edwards nailing Nemeth with chops, Nemeth fights back and Edwards nails him with an atomic drop followed by an overhead release suplex. Nemeth goes after Alisha and Edwards attacks him with more strikes before getting him back in the ring, Nemeth attacks Edwards as he returned to the ring. Edwards fights back and he cracks Nemeth with more strikes, Nemeth recovers to drop Edwards and stomp away on him. Nemeth confronts Alisha again and that allows Edwards to attack him with strikes, Nemeth recovers and he drops Edwards with a hard Irish whip into the corner. Nemeth starts jaw jacking with the crowd and that allows Edwards to attack him with strikes, Nemeth recovers and he sends a charging Edwards shoulder first into the ring post. Nemeth drops Edwards with a right for a near fall, Nemeth briefly gets Edwards in a chin lock before landing a neck breaker for a near fall.

Nemeth taunts Alisha again and Edwards nails him with some clotheslines, Edwards then hits Nemeth with a flapjack followed by some chops. Nemeth tries fighting back and Edwards looks for a backpack stunner, Nemeth rakes the eyes of Edwards. Nemeth looks for a jump DDT and Edwards counters with a tiger bomb, Edwards then hits Nemeth with a Boston Knee Party for a three count.

Winner: Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards

– Gia Miller interviews Indi Hartwell, Hartwell says she is OK after last weeks attack by Dani Luna. Hartwell says she had always appreciated Luna and she won’t back down from her, Santino arrives on the scene to say that Hartwell will face Jody Threat for a TNA Knockouts Title shot. Luna arrives and complains abouts Santino’s announcement and Hartwell convinces him to add her to the match.

– Highlights are shown of Joe Hendry facing The Miz at a WWE Live Event in England.

– Eric Young is backstage and he says he knows what the truth is, Young says the cleanse is coming and he tried to warn everyone. Young stands over a beaten Joe Hendry while warning everybody once again about the cleanse.

Tasha Steelz w/Order 4 vs. Mara Sade

The match begins with a shoving contest between Steelz and Sade, Steelz gets Sade in a headlock and Sade gets free before landing a shoulder tackle. Steelz recovers and she trades arm drags with Sade, Sade nails Steelz with a fireman’s slam followed by multiple knee drops for a near fall. Jason Hotch interferes and he trips up Sade, Steelz then hits Sade with a bicycle kick followed by some strikes. Sade fights back and Steelz sends her into the corner, Steelz then nails Sade with an enziguri followed by a clothesline and slingshot swanton bomb for a near fall. Steelz keeps Sade grounded while holding her in a camel clutch, Sade gets up and she backs Steelz into the corner. Sade gets free before nailing Steelz with a bunch of strikes, Sade corners Steelz before landing a hip attack followed by a sling blade. Sade goes to the top rope before landing Steelz with a missile drop kick for a near fall, Steelz recovers and she backs Sade into the corner.

Sade gets free and she nails Steelz with an ezniguri, Sade goes to the top rope and Order 4 hops onto the ring apron. Steelz hits a distracted Sade with a super side Russian leg sweep for a near fall, Sade gets up and she nails Steelz with a back suplex. Sade then hits Steelz with Finish Her and Hotch hops onto the ring apron again before getting punched, Sade then takes out an Order 4 member with a suicide dive. Sade gets back in the ring and Steelz hits her with a cutter for a three count.

Winner: Tasha Steelz w/Order 4

After the match, Order 4 members hold Mara Sade up so Tasha Steelz can land more strikes. Agent Zero comes into the ring and he levels Sade with a clothesline, The Hardys hit the ring to make the save.

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff) vs. Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater

The match begins with some chain wrestling between Alexander and Jeff, Jeff drops Alexander with a forearm strike. Alexander fights back and he tags Slater into the match, Jeff gets Slater in a headlock before dropping him with a shoulder tackle. Slater recovers and he drops Jeff after landing a rebound kick, Slater misses a handspring move and Jeff nails him with a side Russian leg sweep followed by a double leg drop for a near fall. Matt tags in and he double teams Slater alongside Jeff for a near fall as we go to a commercial break, we return from the break to see Jeff hit Slater with a jaw breaker. Slater grabs the leg of Jeff and Jeff drops him with a spinning mule kick, Alexander and Matt are tagged into the match. Matt quickly starts cleaning house against the opposing team, Slater tries interfering and Matt sends him into the corner. Matt then hits Alexander with a side effect, Matt climbs the ropes and he nails Alexander with an elbow drop for a near fall.

Matt sets up for a Twist Of Fate and Alexander defends by landing a dragon screw leg whip, Alexander then hits Matt with a penalty kick for a near fall. Slater climbs the ropes and Matt knocks Alexander into him, Jeff tags in and he double teams Alexander with Matt for a near fall. Slater then nails Matt with an enziguri before tagging himself into the match, Slater goes to the top rope and he misses a Swanton 450. Jeff hits Slater with a stunner and Slater recovers in time too hit Matt with a cutter, Slater then hits Jeff with a leg lariat before Alexander tags in. Slater misses the Swanton 450 again and Matt sends him out of the ring, Alexander then hits Jeff with a spinning flat liner for a near fall. Alexander sets up for a Lumbar Check and Jeff avoids it before tagging Matt in, Matt hits Alexander with a Twist Of fate before Jeff lands a swanton bomb for a three count.

Winners: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff)

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams is shown walking backstage.

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams makes his way to the ring with his lawyer, Williams says he was brutally attacked earlier tonight by Mike Santana. Williams says TNA is not a top class wrestling promotion, as the promotion is a crime scene. Williams says his lawyer is here to contest the unsafe working conditions in TNA, Santino interrupts and he comes to the ring. Santino confronts Williams about his 50 day clause for defending the title, Santino says Williams will defend the TNA World Title at TNA Bound For Glory. The lawyer interrupts and he threatens Santino with legal action, Santino attacks the lawyer with a cobra as Williams heads backstage.

(H/T to PWInsider.com for the above results.)