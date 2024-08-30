Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann – X Division Championship Match

AJ Francis joined commentary as Mike Bailey and Rich Swann squared off to kick off iMPACT. The match began with Swann and Bailey going back and forth at an impressive speed, ending in a standoff.

They shook hands, but Swann slapped Bailey in the face! After a competitive matchup, Swann went for a huge splash and caught Bailey, but somehow Bailey kicked out at 2.9! Swann attempted a Cutter, but Bailey countered, catching Swann with Double Knees—but Swann kicked out! Bailey landed a Superkick and set up for Ultima Weapon. AJ Francis tried to intervene, but Trent Seven grabbed him, causing a distraction that led Bailey to miss Ultima Weapon! Swann hit a Cutter, but AGAIN the X Division Champion kicked out! Bailey then caught Swann with a Spanish Fly and picked up the W just one night before Ultimate X at Emergence!

Speedball Mike Bailey def. Rich Swann

Gia Miller stood by with Jordynne Grace to talk about her “Match By Elegance” with Ash By Elegance later on in the night for the Knockouts World Championship!

Frankie Kazarian had words for KUSHIDA ahead of their match on the Countdown to Emergence!

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

Before the match began Joe Hendry grabbed the mic and poked fun at Brian Myers in typical Joe Hendry fashion calling him “Edges Bitch”

The match began with a cheap kick from Myers that Hendry followed up with a Jumping Knee to this face sending Myers to the corner! The Scotmans landed a huge Stalling Suplex and sent Myers to the floor.

Edwards and Alisha Edwards tried to get involved but Daniel Spencer ejected them from ringside Myers took advantage of the distraction and sent Hendry into the steps.

Myers beatdown Hendry until the momentum when Myers went for a Spear but Hendry popped him up and hit a cutter and starting Myers up with punches, he connects with a huge Fallaway Slam and and a massive clothesline, he scoops Myers up for a “Standing Ovation” and picks up the victory!

Joe Hendry def. Brian Myers

After the match, Eddie Edwards made a surprise return, blindsiding Joe Hendry and triggering a System beatdown. Mike Santana quickly hit the ring, ready for his scheduled match with Edwards.

Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

The action started fast, with Santana taking control early, knocking Edwards around the ring and sending him to the floor.

Alisha Edwards then arrived at ringside, attempting to distract Santana, which allowed Eddie to use her as a shield and drive Santana back-first into the apron. Eddie took over with some heavy offense, but Santana fought back, trading blows with Edwards. Santana eventually halted Eddie’s momentum with a pump kick, followed by Spin the Block, to pick up a strong victory over The System.

Matt Cardona gave an update on his injury letting everyone know that he is not cleared to compete at Emergence but has a mystery opponent for PCO at Emergence.

Steve Maclin joins commentary ahead of Eric Young vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

Hammerstone started the match by attempting to control Eric Young, but Young countered with multiple arm drags and a huge crossbody. The momentum shifted when Hammerstone inadvertently knocked Young into Steve Maclin at the commentary table. Back in the ring, Hammerstone continued his assault on Young, but Young turned the tide with a Death Valley Driver.

Hammerstone kicked out and responded with a powerslam, a massive German suplex, and a sitout powerbomb, but Young refused to stay down. Young then confronted Maclin on the floor before returning to the ring, only to walk into a Nightmare Pendulum from Hammerstone, sealing his defeat just 24 hours before he faces Maclin at Emergence.

Hammerstone def. Eric Young

ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

Cody Deaner grabbed the mic, telling the crowd they had a choice, but Jake Something snatched it away, declaring it wasn’t about the people—it was about them standing strong in the Tag Division. He then called out ABC. The match kicked off with Jake Something overpowering Ace Austin.

Deaner and Something exchanged tags, dominating Austin until he managed to tag in Chris Bey, who came in on fire, swinging the momentum in ABC’s favor. Ace Austin re-entered the match and got some offense in, but Jake Something shut him down. Eventually, ABC was able to hit 1, 2 Sweet and secure the 1, 2, 3 for the win!

ABC def. Cody Deaner and Jake Something

Rich Swann and AJ Francis hit the ring and layout ABC raising the Tag Team titles in the air sending a message to the tag team champions.

Jordynne Grace is seen preparing for her “Match By Elegance” with Ash By Elegance!

Tom Hannifan runs down the card for Emergence

Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance – Match By Elegance – TNA Knockouts World Championship

The match started with Ash attacking Jordynne Grace from behind, driving her face-first into a chair with a bulldog. The Personal Concierge joined commentary as Jordynne turned the tide, dropping Ash onto a trash can and crushing her with a Senton

Later in the match, Jordynne pulled out a protein shaker filled with jewels

but Ash countered by smashing a bottle over Grace’s head. The Personal Concierge nearly attacked Grace with high heels, but Rosemary stormed the ring, spearing Ash and setting up Grace to cover Ash by Elegance—but Ash kicked out!

Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich then hit the ring, with Masha taking out Grace with a Package Piledriver and holding her down for Ash. Just when it seemed like Ash had the upper hand, Spitfire made a surprise save. Grace then put Ash through a table with a move reminiscent of Samoa Joe, securing the pin and retaining the Knockouts World Championship!

The Final Faceoff Between Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander ahead of Emergence

Matthew Rehwoldt sat down with Josh Alexander and Nic Nemeth ahead of their highly anticipated Iron Man Match at Emergence. During the interview, Josh told Nic that everyone is on his time now, while Nic responded by asserting he’s a fighting champion and that Josh could have simply asked for a title shot. Nic added that he can see in Josh’s eyes that he doesn’t have it anymore.

Josh stood up, adamantly denying any issues, and passionately declared that he’s above every TNA Champion that came before him. He vowed that tomorrow, he’ll take the championship, and TNA will be better for it.

Nic fired back, saying that in 2024, it’s not about past accomplishments, but “What have you done for me lately?” and he’s the future of TNA.

Tensions boiled over as the two went face-to-face, with Nemeth raising the title in the air, right in Josh’s face.

(Credit: TNAWrestling.com)