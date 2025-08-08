TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

– Trick Williams came out for a promo to put over “Trick-NA” and how he’s going to beat Moose in front of his mama at Emergence in Baltimore. Trick called Emergence a “PLE” and said Moose came from a family of bobble heads. Moose came out to respond by hitting Williams with the microphone. Trick got out of the ring before Moose could punish him any further.

– In the back, Gabby LaSpisa welcomed interviewer Gia Miller back to TNA Wrestling. Miller had been out of action since being attacked by Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary. Miller threatened to kill Tessa Blanchard, then brought in Joe Hendry. Hendry will make Mustafa Ali believe in the main event.

– Mike Santana met with Sami Callahan backstage and agreed to a match at Emergence. Eric Young and The Northern Army interrupt and Young calls Santana a failure for losing at Slammiversary.

Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something (TNA International Championship)

Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team for this match. The commentators seemed more interested in arguing with each other than calling the match. Maclin got a near fall after an Angle Slam. Something blocked a back suplex, and a double clothesline put both men down. Maclin backdropped Something to the floor, then followed him out with a tope. On the floor, Something sent Maclin into the steel steps. So they brawled up to the apron and the ref was counting while they continued to punch each other on the apron, they fell down and the ref counted them out. That is the stupidest finish I’ve seen in a while. The security geeks came out to fail at separating them and they brawled to the back.

Winner: Double Count-Out (Steve Maclin Retains TNA International Championship)

– Mance Warner and Steph De Lander went into Santino Marella’s empty office for some ‘alone time.’

– In the back, Cedric Alexander talked about the importance of winning the TNA X-Division championship.

Xia Brookside & Lei Yǐng Lee vs. The Elegance Brand

Lee dropped M with a vertical suplex for a near fall. But while M distracted the referee, Heather wrapped Lee’s arm around the ring post. The Elegance Brand worked over Lee’s injured arm. Heather stretched Lee with a surfboard. Heather punished Lee by snapping back on her arm. Heather locked Lee in a surfboard.

Lee escaped the surfboard and got floored with a clothesline for a near fall. Brookside inadvertently distracted the ref which gave the Elegance Brand the opportunity for an illegal double team. Lee finally got the hot tag to Brookside, who was a house of fire. They set up the spot where Brookside gave the one girl a neckbreaker which caused her to DDT her partner which is as contrived as it sounds. Lee and Brookside doubleteamed M with kicks. Heather ran in to break up a pin attempt. Lee hit M with a kick, then followed up with a spinning facebuster to get the pinfall.

Winners: Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

TNA Injury Report Presented By Bioflex

* KC Navarro is out with a dislocated knee.

* The Hometown Man has bruised ribs.

* Joe Hendry and Mustafa Ali have been cleared for tonight’s main event.

– Santino Marella and Arianna Grace walked in on Mance Warner and Steph DeLander having their aforementioned ‘alone time’ in Santino’s office.

First Class Penthouse with KC Navarro and AJ Francis

Navarro announced he had a torn ACL, would need surgery and be out for a while. Navarro is despondent, but Francis said “next man up” and brought the returning Rich Swann back to the First Class. Navarro reluctantly holds the mic for Swann’s promo. Francis let Navarro know his services will no longer be required, since he was just a “back up” who was filling in while Swann was hurt. Less than pleased with this development, Navarro rattled off all the times that he put AJ Francis ahead of himself. Francis saw it differently, that he has been carrying Navarro for the last nine months. Swann and Francis kicked the crutches out from Navarro and Franics said “I was happy when you got injured.” Francis sent Navarro packing.

Mara Sadè vs. Vicious Vicki

Sadè won with her finisher, the “Finish Her” and double underhook into her knees, kind of like a reverse lung blower.

Winner: Mara Sade

– On NXT Tuesday, Joe Hendry appeared in a refrigerator and got a match with Charlie Dempsey for next week, and Moose got in Trick Williams face over the TNA title before the Dark State appeared. This set up an 8-man tag for NXT where Williams and Moose have to be on the same team against the members of Dark State.

Jacy Jane (c) vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Championship)

Masha Slamovich ran in and attacked Ash for the disqualification. Jayne took her down with the boot, and the rest of Fatal Influence ran in. Brookside and Lee ran in and so did the IInspiration. The Knockout babyfaces dumped Fatal Influence and the Elegance Brand and stood tall in the ring. Jayne is still the Knockouts World Champion.

Winner via DQ: Ash By Elegance (Jacy Jane Retains TNA Knockouts Championship)

Santino Marella Makes TNA Emergence Announcements

Director of Authority Santino Marella announced several matches for next Friday’s TNA Emergence 2025 special event in Baltimore, MD. Among the matches announced were:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan (If Callihan loses, he will retire)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No DQ, No Count-Outs for TNA International Championship)

* Fatal Influence vs. Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships)

– Marella then called out the Nemeths to tell them they were not getting their contractually obligated rematch for the TNA Tag Team Titles. Marella suspended Nick Nemeth for Emergence because of his actions last week (attacking the Home Town Man and injuring some security folks). Marella gave the tag team title match to The Rascals. Ryan Nemeth threatened to sue (which we all know he is wont to do), and Marella deemed him not as guilty, so Ryan will to face the Home Town Man at Emergence.

TNA iMPACT On August 14, 2025 Matches Announced

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt sent things over to a commercial-style video package announcing the matches for next week’s TNA Emergence “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT. Scheduled for the August 14, 2025 episode:

* Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

* Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

* The IInspiration vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander

* Steve Maclin & Jake Something On ‘King’s Speech’ With Frankie Kazarian

Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali

It’s main event time!

Inside the iMPACT Zone, Tom Hannifin ran down all the ways Joe Hendry helped bring TNA to new heights by taking the TNA World title onto WWE shows and losing. Mustafa Ali worked a headlock. Ali bridged out of a pin attempt and walked into a side headlock. Hendry caught Ali with a hip toss and a delayed vertical suplex for a near fall. Ali caught Hendry with a kick to escape a backdrop, but Hendry turned him inside out with a clothesline.

Ali slowed things down by going to the floor. Hendry followed him out, chopped Ali against the ring barricade and rammed his head into the ring apron. Ali tried for a piledriver, but Hendry countered by backdropping Ali. The members of Order 4 distracted Hendry, allowing Ali to hit a dive and take control.

Back in the ring, Ali took control with a neck vice. Ali hit a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall. In an impressive spot, Hendry blocked a tornado DDT out of the corner and powered Ali up into a suplex. Hendry dropped Ali with a fallaway slam and kipped up. Ali escaped a Standing Ovation attempt and dropped to the floor. When Hendry gave chase, Ali sacrificed members of Order 4 to escape.

Back in the ring, Ali caught Hendry with a cradle for two. Hendry hit Ali with an Olympic Slam. Ali’s Secret Service tried to run in, but Hendry dumped them. Hendry drove Ali down with a cutter. Hendry hit the Standing Ovation, but Tasha Steelz pulled the ref out of the ring to break up the cover, apparently killing him dead. John Skyler and Jason Hotch doubleteamed Hendry. Hendry dumped them again after Ali missed a 450 splash. A second ref came in and Hendry gave Ali an AA for another near fall.

Hendry went for another Standing Ovation, and Steelz interfered again, literally on top of the corpse of the first referee. Ali sent Hendry to the floor, and Ali’s Agent Zero hit him with a big boot. Zero tossed Hendry in the ring, and Ali hit the 450 splash to get the victory.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

