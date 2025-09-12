TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

Moose vs. AJ Francis

Before the match got underway, Order 4’s Secret Service and Mustafa Ali came out, with Ali joining the commentary team for this match. Moose caught Francis with a nice dropkick to send him to the floor. Moose followed, and Ali distracted Moose so Francis could get a jump on him and take control.

Moose did a great job getting the crowd behind him while he tried to power Francis up for a suplex. But Francis reversed it so that was disappointing. Ali was disparaging the members of The System on commentary while Francis dropped Moose with a back suplex.

After a long break, AJ tried to suplex Moose, but Moose reversed it to a big pop. Francis came back with his pop up forearm, then shouted about money. Moose yanked Francis out of the ring and whipped him into the steel steps. Francis came back and powerbombed Moose on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Francis avalanched Moose. Then Moose did that running knee in the corner where he flips himself over the top rope that feels like a tribute to his most embarrassing moment in WWE.

Moose started to come back. Moose avoided a choke slam to hit a headbutt, then ran up the ropes and hit a springboard crossbody in a scary show of athleticism. Francis used the referee to avoid a tackle from Moose, then hit a spear for a near fall. Meanwhile on the floor, Ali had one of his Secret Service distract the ref. Ali ran in and super kicked Francis by mistake. Moose took out the Secret Service guy with a boot, then hit a spear on Francis for the victory. This match alone was about 10x better than last week’s entire show. Also I think Francis is starting to grow on me.

After the match, Moose challenged Ali to a one-on-one match at Victory Road.

Winner: Moose

— In the back, the other members of the System promised problems for the Nemeth Brothers tonight, and Order 4 down the road.

Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

So actually this was a setup, as Young changed the match to Northern Army member Travis Williams.

Young and Judas Icarus were ejected for interference. Williams jumped Hendry from behind but otherwsie got pretty much squashed. Hendry hit an Attitude Adjustment and the Standing Ovation to get the pinfall.

After the match, Young gave Williams and Icarus piledrivers as punishment for the loss.

Winner: Joe Hendry

— Matt Cardona dared Ryan Nemeth to stick his nose in Cardona’s business again.

Victoria Crawford’s Podcast. It was an interview segment with Crawford interviewing Gia Miller on the entrance stage. Crawford accused Miller of keeping Tessa Blanchard at home, because Blanchard was suspended for attacking Gia Miller back at Slammiversary. Miller got in Crawford’s face, the crowd booed Crawford’s performance, and Jody Threat ran out to settle things down. Crawford promised (threatened?) to do the segment every week.

TNA X-Division Championship Eliminator

Myron Reed vs. Jake Something vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

Leon Slater was on commentary. It was the Rascalz vs. Jake Something to start. And Something took a lot of punishment but refused to go down. Eventually all three Rascalz took out Something with a triple plancha to the floor.

WIth Something out of it for a bit, the Rascalz went at it in the ring. Something came back and took out all three Rascalz. Something powerbombed Wentz onto the other two Rascalz and got some near falls off of that. The Rascalz only stood a chance against Something when they triple teamed him. To that end, the three Rascalz powerbombed Something out of the corner. Something caught Miguel with a Black Hole Slam, for a near fall, but Wentz broke it up. Wentz hit a springboard cutter for a near fall, but Miguel prevented the pin. While Wentz and Miguel were fighting over getting the cover, Reed hit a springboard 450 splash on Something to get the pinfall.

Myron Reed and Leon Slater will face off for the X-Division title at Victory Road.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to TNA X-Division Championship: Myron Reed

TNA Injury Report Presented By BioFlex

* Mara Sadé is out with bruising.

* Indi Hartwell and Jody Threat are both cleared but being watched.

* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams are under observation after Eric Young beat them up.

— Frankie Kazarian offered Jake Something the chance to learn from the very best — himself.

Heather by Elegance (w/ M by Elegance) vs. Jessie McKay (w/ Cassie Lee)

Heather went for a springboard moonsault, but McKay got her knees up. McKay went for her finish, but Heather escaped and rolled up McKay. Heather got her feet on the ropes and M gave her additional leverage to get the pinfall.

The Elegance Brand then attacked the IInspiration, so Santino Marella came out and announced that M would take on Cassie Lee after a commercial break.

M tried to run away from the match, but the IInspiration drug her in the ring and the match got underway. M dominated from the onset. M hit a pump kick for a near fall. M stretched Lee with a surfboard. Lee escaped and took M down with a series of clotheslines and a spinning kick. Lee hit a lung blower for a near fall. While M occupied the referee, Heather hit Lee with a Drive By kick. McKay took out Heather while M climb the ropes. Lee pulled M down with a German suplex, then a spinning suplex to get the pinfall.

Winner: Cassie Lee (w/ Jessie McKay)

— Steve Maclin ran down his list of accomplishments as International Champion, and promises to make Frankie Kazarian the next name on that list.

— The Elegance Brand’s Personal Concierge asked Santino Marella for a stipulation in the TNA Knockouts World title at Victory Road. So Marella made the match no disqualification and made Indi Hartwell the referee. The Concierge kept talking and so Marella made the Elegance Brand versus the IInspiration for the tag titles at Victory Road, and then also made Masha Slamovich & The IInspiration v. The Elegance Brand in a six knockout tag team match next week. Heather and M had to drag the Concierge off before he gave Marella any more ideas.

— DIY made a match with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes for NXT Homecoming.

Mike Santana got jumped. Santana came out though the crow for match, but Trick Williams jumped him from behind. This was really well done, with the camera just catching a hooded Williams before he went out of frame. Williams then took of his sweatshirt and attacked. Williams got the better of Santana until the got to the ring, where security broke up the fight.

TNA iMPACT Lineup For September 18

* Frankie Kazarian will speak

* Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

* Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & Masha Slamovich

* The Hardys vs. The Nemeths (TNA World Tag-Team Championships)

The Nemeths vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alicia Edwards)

Nic Nemeth still has a pretty sweet dropkick. Myers responded with one of his own which was okay. Edwards and Myers worked over Nick in their corner with chops and knee strikes. Ryan ran in and got slammed for his troubles. Myers and Edwards clotheslined both of their opponents to the floor.

Ryan went after Edwards eyes and that allowed the Nemeths to take control. Nic avoided a charging Edwards to send him tumbling to the floor. The crowd got behind Edwards while the Nemeths worked him over.

Myers got the tag and hit a jumping DDT on Ryan. Nic distracted Myers, and Ryan hit a leaping DDT on Myers. Nic flew in with a top rope elbow drop for two. Myers crotched Ryan on the top rope, then got the tag to Edwards. Edwards gave Ryan a nice overhead belly to belly suplex. After a clothesline in the corner, Edwards hit an avalanche hurricanrana for a near fall. Nic hit the Famouser for a near fall.

Nic and Edwards took out their opponents standing on the apron, then collided mid-ring. Edwards hit a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Myers clotheslined himself and Ryan Nemeth to the floor, leaving it Edwards v. Nic again. The Order 4 appeared on the entrance stage. The Great Hands ran in but Edwards cut them off with a tope. But when he tried to get back in the ring, Nic hit Edwards with the Danger Zone. Nic got the pinfall and the victory for his team.

After the match, Ryan Nemeth announced the Nemeths were invoking their contractually obligated title rematch clause for next week. The Hardy ran (well, “ran”) out surrounded by referees to confront the Nemeths. The referees kept everyone separated, and you can add Hardys v. Nemeths for the tag titles to next week’s Impact lineup.

Winners: The Nemeths

(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)