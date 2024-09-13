TNA iMPACT starts NOW!

This week’s show emanates from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY., with Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt on the call.

Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone goes for a Torture Rack but Maclin gets out of it. Hammerstone whips Maclin into the ropes and eats a forearm followed by a backbreaker. Maclin sets up Hammerstone in the corner and spears him for two. Maclin goes for a KIA but Maclin gets out of it and hits a powerslam. Maclin clotheslines Hammerstone to the outside and hits a Suicide Dive onto Hammerstone outside and throws him back in. Maclin goes to the top rope but Maclin chases him and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Maclin goes for a busaiku knee but Hammerstone hits a single leg dropkick. Maclin rolls up Hammerstone for the win.

Steve Maclin def. Hammerstone

After the match, Hammerstone attacks Maclin and gets him in a Torture Rack until Eric Young comes out for the save. Jake Something comes out and stared down Eric Young and Maclin with Hammerstone.

The System is backstage and Eddie says they got a System reboot. Moose says Lish will still be the Queen of the Knockouts, JDC will be a loose cannon and Moose will be a 4-time world champion. They say we can always trust The System.

Maclin is backstage and says EY showed him respect. Eric Young shows up and Maclin thanks him and says he has respect. Eric Young says they will show it is about the size of the fight in the dog and they will see them at Victory Road.

Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

Heather Reckless hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Ash by Elegance comes out with the Personal Concierge. Heather Reckless hits a moonsault for two. She goes for a monkey flip but Gisele catches her and Heather bounces off the ropes and hits a Canadian Destroyer for two. Heather hits an elbow to the midsection but Gisele hits a spinebuster for two. Gisele hits Shock and Awe for two. Gisele goes to the top rope and Ash by Elegance slaps Gisele as the Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather hits Recked for the win.

Heather Reckless def. Gisele Shaw

We see a vignette for Xia Zhou where she speaks in Mandarin.

Matt Cardona comes out with Steph de Lander. He says he came back for everyone and Santino thought his comeback match should be against Rhino and PCO. He says this is an unsafe working environment. He says he found the most violent and dangerous tag team partner and says his tag team partner is Steph de Lander. He tells her not to try to help her husband because if he doesn’t do what he says, he’s going to send her back to Australia. Cardona hides behind Steph but Steph hits a low blow and PCO hits a chokeslam. Steph hugs PCO.

A vignette with Spitfire and Gia Miller comes up to them and says they challenged for the tag team titles before. Jody says they will break up if they don’t win. Dani says it has been about winning the titles with pride. Jody says it’s do or die.

AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

Bey hits Navarro hits a kick and goes to the top rope and hits a clothesline from the top rope. Ace and Bey hits a combination single leg kick on AJ and Bey hits a brainbuster on Navarro but AJ breaks up the pinfall. Ace and Bey hit a double team suplex on AJ but he kicks out. Navarro goes for a rollup and gets two. Bey goes for the Art of Finesse but AJ catches him and goes for a chokeslam but Bey catches him with a cutter and Ace hits the Art of Finesse for the win.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey def. AJ Francis and KC Navarro

We see a vignette for Jonathan Gresham.

Joe Hendry & Josh Alexander Talk TNA Victory Road

Joe Hendry comes out to the ring and calls out Josh Alexander. Josh is seen in the crowd and says he is going to stay there for his safety and tells Joe to make him laugh. Joe says he has prepared the Josh Alexander story. The song says he never saw Josh Alexander smile and he was the Jesse Pinkman lookalike that turned into Walter White and he’s the Kurt Angle from Wish. The fans chanting “You suck” at Josh. Josh says Joe is worried about him smiling, he says he should be the one snapping ankles in NXT but they got him. Josh says he did everything the right way and Joe is in that position because he had a couple of videos that went viral. He says he will be smiling ear to ear after he ends Joe and the fans will be chanting “Walking Weapon”. Joe says they could get them to chant something else and he saw a sign earlier that said “Walking Wiener”. Josh says at Victory Road he’s going to end him once and for all so that the fans can see what a real professional wrestler looks like. Joe Hendry says he has travelled all over the world making believers. Joe says the fans are going to chant “We believe” louder than ever when he beats Josh at Victory Road.

Jordynne Grace walks up to Arianna Grace and says she is welcome here. She says Wendy Choo is not welcome here. Jordynne Grace asks who uses a pillow. Arianna Grace says at Victory Road nothing will happen to her. Jordynne Grace says promises mean something here.

Santana with a backstage promo and he says Nic has been doing a hell of a job but he hopes that Moose wins the world title because it’s going to be another thing he’s going to take from him.

The Personal Concierge comes out to introduce Ash by Elegance.

Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

Xia hits a running splash for two. Ash slaps her. Ash tries to sit on Xia but Xia moves out of the way. Xia looks for a jacknife pin and gets two. Ash slaps Xia’s butt in the corner and hits a snap suplex for two. Xia hits a clothesline followed by the Octopus and a side Russian leg sweep for two. Xia whips Ash in the corner and hits Broke Wings. The Personal Concierge tries to distract Xia. Xia looks for Broken Wings but Ash moves out of the way. Heather drives Ash into the ring post and Ash rolls her up for the win. Ash and Heather Reckless go to the back together.

Ash by Elegance def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Nic Nemeth is backstage and says Moose says he had his chance and blew it. Nic said he complained and begged Triple H, The Rock and John Cena and begged them. Nic says there’s only one way to go, to hit him the face.

Ash By Elegance is complaining about her hair to George Iceman when Heather Reckless walks in. They both liked her helping Ash by agree she needs a makeover. Iceman offers to give her one if she wants some time.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the lineup for TNA Victory Road. The Hardys vs. First Class in a main card bout and KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater and Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Jake Something is confirmed for the “Countdown” pre-show.

The Hardys vs. The System

The System theme hits inside the Impact Zone and out comes Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards accompanied by Alisha Edwards. The three head to the ring for our scheduled tag-team main event match of the evening. The iconic entrance tune for The Hardys plays next and out comes Matt and Jeff Hardy to the ring to a big pop from the Louisville crowd. As the four men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll, Hannifan and Rehwoldt talk us into one final pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, fans chant “Happy Birthday” to Jeff Hardy. Hannifan says on commentary they’re wishing him a happy belated birthday. Nice. We’re live .. as far as you know! Evil laugh! Matt and Myers kick things off for their respective teams. Matt takes the early offensive lead, isolating the arm of Myers and working it over while fans chant “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” Jeff tags in, the happy birthday chants spread like wildfire again, and he picks up where Matt left off. After taking it to Myers a bit, he tags Matt right back in. Myers takes over and brings Matt to The System corner of the ring, where he tags in Edwards. Edwards goes to work on Matt with chops until Matt fights back and tags Jeff back in. The two hit a double-team spot on Edwards. Jeff settles back in the offensive lead. The Hardys hit their trademark Poetry in Motion double-team spot and then dump Myers and Edwards out to the floor. Jeff dives off the apron with a double clothesline to take out both members of The System. Edwards trips Jeff up as he re-enters the ring and Jeff walks into a super kick from Myers. As The System settles into the offensive lead, Hannifan talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Matt fighting from underneath and beginning to make a comeback, only for Alisha Edwards to get involved at ringside and cut it short. The System settle back into a comfortable offensive lead, utilizing frequent tags and keeping Matt cut off on their side of the ring. Matt hits a right hand a neck-breaker minutes later to finally crawl to his corner for the much-needed tag. The (belated)-birthday boy gets the hot tag and brings the fans out of their seats with his white-hot babyface comeback. He rolls through his greatest hits of trademark spot, such as the crotch leg drop, Whisper in the Wind and Twist of Fate. He takes the shirt off for the female pop. The works, folks. His attempt at a top-rope Swanton Bomb is broken up by interference from Myers. Edwards tries capitalizing with a pin, but only gets two. Fans break out in a random-ass “Brother Nero” chant. The System Over-Load attempt is broken up by Matt. Matt hits a Twist of Fate to Myers off the ropes. He’s sent to the floor and Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on Edwards. Jeff hits the top-rope Swanton Bomb for the win.

The Hardys def. The System

