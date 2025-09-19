TNA iMPACT starts … NOW!

– The show opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Annunciation Church shooting, as Tom Hannifan announced that TNA would offer donations to those affected by this tragedy.

– A recap of last week’s Impact was shown.

Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. Brian Myers (w/ The System)

Myers got things going with a dropkick on Ali as he continued the attack at ringside. Ali’s Order 4 allies provided a distraction on Myers, which allowed Ali to flatten him with a dive to the outside.

Back in the ring, Myers connected with a DDT on Ali. The finish saw Ali get a surprise pin on Myers.

Following the match, Order 4 and The System got into a brawl. The Great Hands tried to attack Myers, but Eddie Edwards took them out. Tasha Steelz snuck up on Edwards and took him out with a low blow. John Skylar ate a slap from Alisha Edwards, followed by a big boot from Moose. This all led led to Moose having a staredown with Special Agent Zero of Order 4. Zero rocked Moose with a headbutt as security filed in to stop the chaos.

TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, announced that at Bound for Glory, we’d see Order 4 vs. The System in a Hardcore War.

Mustafa Ali def. Brian Myers via pinfall

– The Personal Concierge appeared and urged Dani Luna to ensure Indi Hartwell does not make it to Bound for Glory.

– We got a recap of what happened on NXT this past Tuesday particularly with the events that led to a Title for Title match between NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA Champion Trick Williams. Tom Hannifan made it clear that the sentiment in TNA was not at a high regarding NXT’s “control” over TNA.

– Four-time TNA Knockouts Champion ODB was introduced to the crowd.

Judas Icarus vs. Eric Young

Icarus attacked Young just as he got to the ring as the action got going right away. Back in the ring, Young blasted Icarus with a forearm, followed by a gutwrench powerbomb. The TNA veteran continued the assault on Icarus in the corner with a forceful stomp.

Icarus escaped out of an attempted piledriver by Young as he tossed him overhead. Icarus looked to maintain momentum with a diving leg clip that took Young out. He then took to the skies with a frog splash for the near-fall.

Icarus headed up to the top and wanted to hit a superplex, but Young bit him and then connected with a diving elbow for a close near-fall. Young threatened the referee and hit a low blow on Icarus.

Joe Hendry showed up and provided a distraction for Icarus to score the upset victory on Young with a rollup pin.

After the match, a frustrated Young decked the referee officiating the match. The commentators speculated that Young would potentially be in further hot water for his latest attack on a TNA referee.

Judas Icarus def. Eric Young via pinfall

– We got a Mentor U vignette with Victoria Crawford unsuccessfully trying to convince Jody Threat to get her help. Gia Miller walked in and said that she convinced TNA management to lift Tessa Blanchard’s suspension. However, Miller said that if Blanchard went after her again, she’d make her regret it.

The Iinspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) & Masha Slamovich vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance, M., Heather)

Slamovich started off strong as she asserted her strength on Heather, as the Iinspiration soon entered the fray and got the double team attack on Heather. The three face women sent the Elegance Brand to an apparent retreat as they just backed away to the ramp. The Iinspiration and Slamovich went after them as the Personal Concierge tried to sneak up. This was just some misdirection on the Elegance Brand’s part as they tried to take advantage.

Ash and the Personal Concierge were eventually chased away by the Iinspiration, which left M. and Heather as the only ones left for their team. Lee and McKay forced Heather and M. into a meeting of the minds with a double headbutt. Ash made her way back for her time at this point.

We returned from the break with the Elegance Brand in control as they isolated McKay successfully. Heather twice missed on elbow drops on McKay, which allowed her to tag Slamovich into the match. Slamovich unleashed her full offense on M. and Heather with a double spear to take down the Elegance Brand duo. Things began to break down as Lee and M. were the legal women. The Personal Concierge created a distraction, which allowed Ash to throw champagne in the eyes of Lee as M. got the rope-assisted pin for the win.

The Elegance Brand def. The Iinspiration & Masha Slamovich via pinfall

– We got a TNA Injury Report for Mike Santana, Moose, the Hardy Boyz, and the Nemeth Brothers. We learned that Santana has been cleared for action despite the attack by Trick Williams last week, Moose has been taken into concussion protocol after taking a headbutt from Special Agent Zero earlier, and that the Hardys and Nemeths have been cleared for their match tonight.

Frankie Kazarian’s “The King’s Speech”

Kazarian welcomed us to another edition to “The King’s Speech”. He said that Minnesota is known for a Prince, but tonight, they’d be known for having a King in their presence. He welcomed tonight’s special guest: himself. Kazarian announced that at Victory Road, we’d see Kazarian take on International Champion Steve Maclin in a title match. Kazarian declared that people would remember kings, not soldiers, and that he’d defeat Maclin for the International title. Kazarian said that we’d have another special guest tonight, but he wasn’t going to announce it, since he’d let the guest do it himself.

Mr. Anderson made a surprise return to TNA to a good reaction from the Minneapolis crowd. Anderson gave the crowd high-fives as he made his way down to the ring. Kazarian introduced Anderson as a former two-time TNA World Champion as he asked him how things were in Green Bay. Anderson said that while he was proud of being from Green Bay, he noted that he’s been a Minneapolis native for over twenty years. He said that Minneapolis was home, to which Kazarian said that it had to suck.

Kazarian talked about how he and Anderson knew each other for a long time, like how they competed in the only singles Ultimate X match in TNA, one that he defeated Anderson in. Kazarian brought up Anderson’s time in the U.S. Army Reserves, as he turned his attention to Steve Maclin, someone he called a coward. He asked if Anderson was a coward because he apparently looked like a guy who ran from a fight rather than towards.

Anderson asked Kazarian what branch he served in, to which the host of The King’s Speech took exception to. Kazarian said that Anderson was pissing him off as he called to attention to Anderson’s family being in attendance for tonight’s show. He asked if Anderson was willing to let them sit there and watch as he got beaten within an inch of his life.. Kazarian continued to push Anderson’s buttons figuratively and literally. Anderson got into Kazarian’s face as Jake Something attacked him from behind. This led to Steve Maclin making the save for Anderson as he clotheslined Something out of the ring. Maclin challenged Anderson and Something to step up to him.

Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

Hartwell and Luna began the match immediately teeing off on one another with strikes until the former got the upper hand with a big boot out of the ring. Hartwell lifted Luna up on her shoulders, but couldn’t get the move she wanted as Luna fought back and ripped away the advantage. Luna snapped Hartwell across the top rope throat-first as she took over here.

Luna threw Hartwell with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a vertical suplex. Luna continued to punish Hartwell with elbows to the back, as she then had Hartwell trapped on the apron with clubbing blows. Hartwell managed to escape momentarily, but got felled by a huge lariat by Luna. Hartwell struggled to get back up, but she got herself back into the match with repeated clotheslines, followed by a spinebuster. Hartwell headed up to the top, but Luna rolled out of the ring to avoid danger.

Outside the ring, Luna got herself disqualified as she hit Hartwell with a chair to the gut. Following the match, Luna took the chair and dished out further punishment on Hartwell, with security trying in vain to stop the brutality.

Indi Hartwell def. Dani Luna via disqualification

Mike Santana vs. AJZ

Prior to the match, AJZ took to the mic and made fun of both Mike Santana and the hometown Minnesota Vikings as he said he’d make it to the top of the TNA food chain.

Santana didn’t wait long to go after AJZ as he easily took out his foe with one Outline the Block and a STB lariat for the victory.

After the match, Santana got the microphone and said Trick Williams got him when his guard was down, but it wasn’t going to happen again. He said that at Bound for Glory, Williams would have to pray to the Lord, because his ass was his. At this point, NXT’s Ridge Holland ambushed Santana and laid him out with his finishing maneuver.

Mike Santana def. AJZ via pinfall

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)

Matt Cardona made his way to the ring prior to the match, as he joined Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwold at the table.

As the Nemeths made their way down to the ring, Ryan Nemeth got in the face of Anthem board member Rick Ehrman, as TNA President Carlos Silva tried to keep the peace.

Our main event got underway with Jeff and Nic taking on one another, as things began to break down early with the Hardys sending the Nemeths out of the ring with a double clothesline. Once things calmed down, Matt and Nic were our legal men. Nic had control over Matt with a arm hold momentarily, until that got turned around. The Hardys took command with a double team move on Nic as Jeff Hardy entered the match.

Jeff kept up the attack on Nic Nemeth’s arm before he tagged Matt and we got some vintage Hardy Boyz tag team action at Nic’s expense before the break.

The TNA Impact main event continued as the Nemeths tried to play dirty, but couldn’t capitalize. In the ring, Nic avoided Jeff’s Whisper in the Wind as Ryan entered the match and continue to batter away on Jeff. The Nemeth Brothers kept Jeff isolated from his brother with a unified assault before Nic trapped him in a grapevine sleeper hold. Jeff tried to fight, but got dropped by a Nic Nemeth neckbreaker.

Nic then rained down repeated elbow drops on Jeff, but couldn’t get the victory as Jeff kicked out at two. Ryan got the tag and continued to work over Jeff with an attack of his own. Jeff held his own and goth both Nemeths with a Whisper in the Wind, which allowed brother Matt to get the hot tag.

Matt bashed Nic’s head across all three turnbuckles before he dropped him with an alley-oop powerbomb. Matt dropped Nic with a Side Effect, but only got a near-fall as a result. Matt got Nic with an elbow to the spine as he then sized him up for a Twist of Fate. Nic managed to escape that, and connected with a Famouser for the close near-fall.

Nic tuned up the band for a superkick, but Matt avoided that. However, Ryan entered the fray and hit the DDT on Matt, followed by an elbow from Nic. One, two… not yet! Ryan Nemeth tried to use the TNA Tag Title belt as a weapon, but Matt Cardona stopped him, as Nic jumped him. This opened Ryan up for a Twist of Fate from Matt, followed by the Swanton from Jeff. And that’s it, over, the Hardy Boyz retain the TNA World Tag Titles.

The Hardys def. The Nemeth Brothers via pinfall to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships

