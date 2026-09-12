Moose has agreed to risk his place in TNA for another match with Frankie Kazarian. The September 17 iMPACT lineup also gives Kiera Hogan a shot at the Knockouts Television Championship.

Moose accepts Kazarian’s condition

According to TNA’s official September 10 recap, Moose sought a rematch after their Lockdown encounter, arguing that his own mistake had handed Kazarian the victory. Kazarian initially rejected the challenge before setting a condition: a defeat would force Moose to leave TNA.

Moose accepted the stipulation.

Kiera Hogan challenges M by Elegance

Hogan, who holds the Knockouts tag titles with Allie, will challenge M by Elegance for the Television Championship. TNA credits Hogan’s pin over M at Lockdown with earning the opportunity.

The title match joins Moose’s bout on the September 17 episode.

Source: TNA’s official September 10 recap and September 17 announcements.