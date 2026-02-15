Next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is “in the can.”

Following the TNA No Surrender 2026 special event on Friday night, TNA Wrestling returned to The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. on Saturday for a set of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC television taping.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* Xplosion Match: Hometown Man def. Kal Hero

* Xplosion Match: Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford def. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

* Indi Hartwell def. Heather by Elegance

* Outside the arena, Steve Maclin asks Tom Hannifan to talk to management with him.

* Mike Santana calls out Leon Slater to apologize for leaving him in the tag match and congratulating him on pinning Nic Nemeth. Nic & Ryan Nemeth interrupt and Daria Rae makes a tag match for next week after saying wrestlers don’t make the matches, management does.

* Arianna Grace cuts a promo, and Stacks gets a rematch against Trey Miguel.

* TNA International Championship: Trey Miguel (c) def. Stacks

* Jody threat def. Tessa Blanchard via DQ

* Sinner & Saint def. BDE & Rich Swann

* Elayna Black calls out Mara Sade

* Guitar Casket Match: Elijah def. Mustafa Ali

* Maclin speaks with Hannifan in the ring. Maclin hits Hannifan. Santana makes the save.

* The System (Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, & Brian Myers) def. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* Moose comes out leading to a big brawl.

