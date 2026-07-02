This week and part of next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is “in the can.”

TNA Wrestling held their post-Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT for the July 2 and part of the July 9 episode of the weekly two-hour AMC primetime program.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers from the first of two back-to-back tapings from Albany, New York.

* Indi Hartwell defeated Gabby Forza (taped for TNA Xplosion)

* KC Navarro defeated Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth helped his brother attack Navarro after the match

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Heather By Elegance defeated Allie

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Mara Sadé defeated Tasha Steelz

* X-Division Championship number one contender’s six-way match: Fabian Aichner defeated Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, The Home Town Man, BDE, and Mr. Elegance

* Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) defeated Lei Ying Lee to retain

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: M By Elegance defeated Rosemary

* Moose defeated AJ Francis via DQ

* Bear Bronson defeated Ricky Sosa

* The Hardys, Rich Swann, and Elijah defeated Order 4

Make sure to join us here every Thursday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.

ALBANY! The action continues TONIGHT at the Broadview Center with the TNA World and Tag Team Titles on the line, the Knockouts TV Title Tournsment and more! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/e3oyMzv6QK pic.twitter.com/Bdh2oQq9cw — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 2, 2026

(H/T: False Finish HQ)