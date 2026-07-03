Next week and the following week’s episode of TNA iMPACT are “in the can.”

TNA Wrestling held their post-Slammiversary tapings of TNA iMPACT at back to back shows in Albany, New York.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers from the second of two back-to-back tapings from Albany, New York.

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For July 2 & July 9, 2026.

Xplosion Match: M By Elegance vs Shazza McKenzie

Xplosion Match: Mara Sadé vs Vipress

TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round: Thea Hail def. Harley Hudson.

KC Navarro interrupts a Nic Nemeth promo. They go back and forth until Nic agrees to give him an opportunity at the TNA World Championship.

TNA X-Division Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) def. Fabian Aichner to retain the TNA X Division Championship. Alexander took advantage of interference by Eddie Edwards.

TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round: Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo ended in a time limit drawn.

After the match, both women were attacked by Xia Brookside.

Mr. Elegance defeated BDE

The System cut a promo but got interrupted by Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater

Backstage segment with Gia Miller and Lei Ying Lee.

Moose joins Frankie Kazarian on The King’s Speech, noting he has never faced Kazarian one-on-one. AJ Francis interrupts, setting up a tag match with Elijah.

TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round: Indi Hartwell def. Vicious Vicki.

Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa def. The Righteous and The System.

TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round: Jody Threat defeated Gabby Forza.

Mila Moore is introduced as the newest member of Order 4.

AJ Francis & Kazarian def. Moose & Elijah

TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round: Jada Stone def. Alisha Edwards.

TNA Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) def. KC Navarro

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)