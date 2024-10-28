TNA Wrestling returned to “The Motor City” for a post-Bound For Glory set of iMPACT tapings on Sunday night, October 27, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoilers of matches and segments taped for the episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ scheduled for Thursday, November 7.

* Moose pinned Speedball Mike Bailey after catching him with a spear. After the match, Trent Seven came out to console Speedball, but attacked him with a low blow.

* No DQ Match: Wendy Choo lost to Rosemary by pinfall after double-underhook move.

* Jody Threat with Dani Luna pinned Heather Reckless (with Ash by Elegance & The Personal Concierge.)

* Joe Hendry comes out to cut a promo on Ryan Nemeth with all his wrestling achievements: he’s Nic’s brother. The End. They’re setting up a future match in November.

* In a tag match set up during Halloween episode, Tasha Steelz & Alisha lost Masha & Jordan Grace when Alisha tapped out to Masha’s choke.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated ABC by pinfall. Chris Bey was out after what appeared to be a mistiming in the finish. They put a neck collar on him and stretchered him out.

* Dark Segment: They held a concert with Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy. Hardy asked that everyone send good thoughts to Bey. AJ Francis interrupted the performance but was laid out by Hendry and hit with a Hardy swanton.

