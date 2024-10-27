TNA Wrestling returned to “The Motor City” for a post-Bound For Glory set of iMPACT tapings on Sunday night, October 27, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoilers of matches and segments taped for the special Halloween episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ this coming Thursday, October 31.

* Dani Luna with Spitfire partner Jody Threat ringside lost to Ash by Elegance with Heather Reckless & The Concierge. Heather hit Dani with Broomstick & then Ash Pinned her after Swanton from top rope

* Frankie Kazarian comes out dressed as Joe Hendry as a insulting parody segment. The real Hendry came out to interrupt. He accuses Nic Nemeth of conspiring against him last night. Nemeth comes out to defend himself. He wanted to give JH a rematch tonight, but Santino denied it. The System of Johnny Dango Curtis & Eddie Edwards come out with Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz. This leads to tag match later. Alisha & Tasha stay at ringside. Alisha cuts a promo. Masha comes out to issue a challenge. Alisha & Tasha attack Masha, but saved she is by Jordynee Grace. Santino comes out to make a tag match “next week” and confirms JH + Nic vs Dango + Edwards “later tonight”

* First Class defeated The Rascalz in tag action. AJ Francis pinned Trey Miguel after his chokeslam variation.

* Josh Alexander came out with Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch). He said his team Sinner & Saints were detained by customs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham, & Maclin enter to make a 6-Man tag team match. Maclin pinned Skyler.

* El Hijo Del Vikingo faced Trent Seven in a technical match. Vikingo did his ropewalk into a backflip & Ref made X signal for Vikingo to be Stretchered out. This was my personal favorite so far until the injury. Tommy Dreamer and several others came out.

* Lei Lee Ying pinned Maggie Moore after a spinning kick.

* Frankie Kazarian with his Call Your Shot Cup came out & it looks like he’ll be on commentary for Main Event tag match.

* Joe Hendry & TNA Champion Nic Nemeth lost to The System’s Dango & Edwards (w/ Alisha). Miscommunication where JH hit Nic by accident. Edwards took advantage with running knee to pin the TNA Champion.

