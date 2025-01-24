Following the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years on Thursday night, January 23, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, matches and segments were taped for next week’s show.

Featured below, courtesy of Andrew See (@AndrewSeeOK) and Fightful are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers for the show scheduled to air on Thursday, January 30, 2025 on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet.