TNA held back-to-back episodes of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night in “The Sunshine State.”

And they were quite the pair of newsworthy shows!

In addition to the TNA iMPACT show held live on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday evening, which served as the “go-home show” for TNA Turning Point on November 14, an additional set of matches and segments took place in front of the live crowd for future episodes of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program.

Featured below, courtesy of Richard Trionfo and PWInsider.com, are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from Full Sail on 11/13:

TNA is taping for future Xplosion TV episodes at Full Sail Live in Orlando Florida. Results: *Xplosion: Jake Something defeated Jake Palmer. *Turkey Bowl Match: Brian Myers defeated Ryan Nemeth in a bout that also featured Eric Young, Home Town Man, Mance Warner and Trey Miguel. *Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford defeated Myla Grace & Harley Hudson. *First Class Penthouse with AJ Francis. Guest is Kamilion. He brings out Rich Swann and they are back together. BDC comes out and challenges AJ at Turning Point. Kamillion chokes BDC out and AJ sends him through a table. *Mara Sade defeated Jody Threat & Rosemary.

