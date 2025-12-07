In addition to the TNA Final Resolution 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday night, several matches and segments were taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

TNA Xplosion:

* Jake Something defeated Jesse Funaki

* Jody Threat defeated Jada Stone

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated Rosemary & Killer Kelly

TNA iMPACT:

* Mike Santana interrupted Frankie Kazarian on the King’s Speech, and will challenge Kazarian for the TNA World Title at Genesis.

* Lexis King defeated Matt Cardona thanks to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. King & Stacks attacked Cardona leading to Steve Maclin making the save.

* The Elegance Brand (Heather & M By Elegance) defeated Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

* Cedric Alexander defeated BDE, Jason Hotch, Ryan Nemeth, Dezmond Xavier and Jake Something to earn an X-Division title match

* Rich Swann said he was out of First Class and AJ Francis attacked him.

* Mara Sade attacked Ryan Nemeth again.

* JDC vs. Eddie Edwards is official for TNA Genesis in JDC’s retirement match.

* The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha) defeated Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) called out The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch).

* Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell in a dog collar match

* Bear Bronson won a 20-man battle royal to earn a future World title shot

* Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) defeated Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore

* Tasha Steelz interruped Elijah’s concert and Mustafa Ali smashed a guitar on his head.

* Team TNA (Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy & Santino Marella) defeated Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont & Tyrieke Igwe) in a steel cage match. Santino replaced Matt Cardona in the match and afterward, Arianna Grace low blowed him.

