TNA Wrestling held three events in two days during a busy weekend on Saturday and Sunday night.

Along with the annual TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view on Saturday night, several matches and segments were taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on December 6.

On December 7, the company rolled into the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas for their second consecutive evening, as several additional matches and segments were taped for more future episodes of TNA iMPACT on Sunday evening.

TNA Xplosion:

* Myla Grace def. Killer Kelly

* Sinner & Saint def. Brock Anderson & CW Anderson

TNA iMPACT

* Rich Swann crashes First Cla$$ Penthouse

* M By Elegance & Heather by Elegance def. Angel Warriors (Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee)

* Arianna Grace explains why she attacked her father, Santino Marella

* Mustafa Ali def. Home Town Man. Afterwards, Order 4 attacks Home Town Man. Elijah makes the save

* Myron Reed def. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel

* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) challenge The Righteous (Vincet & Dutch). The Righteous say they don’t want to fight, they want to help the Hardys grow

* Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, & Mila Moore def. Jody Threat, Indi Hartwell, & Jada Stone

* TNA World Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) def. Bear Bronson

* Mike Santana announces his TNA World Title rematch will take place on the TNA iMPACT on AMC debut and not TNA Genesis

* Mara Sade, BDE, Eric Young, Cassie Lee, Dezmond Xavier def. Ryan Nemeth, Rosemary, Mance Warner, Jake Something, Jessica McKay

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous is officially announced for TNA Genesis

* Dani Luna def. Harley Hudson. Afterwards, Dani continues to attack Harley. Lei Ying Lee tries to make the save but she’s taken out. Myla Grace and Xia Brookson come out, but Luna stands tall

* Order 4 cuts a promo on Elijah, who arrives on his horse and runs them off

* TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) via DQ

* Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana sign the contract for their match. Nic Nemeth announces he’ll face the winner at TNA Genesis

* Matt & Jeff Hardy, Cedric Alexander, & Leon Slater def. The System (JDC, Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards)

