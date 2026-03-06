TNA Wrestling has future episodes of TNA iMPACT ‘in the can’ following their latest event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company kicked off the first of two back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV events at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, GA. on Thursday night.

Following the live March 5 episode of TNA iMPACT, matches and segments were taped before the same crowd in Atlanta on 3/5 for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC.

While it is unclear which exact episode the matches and segments will air, it’s worth noting that most of the taping featured the entrance monitor displaying a graphic that read, “TNA Sacrifice live tomorrow!”

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 3/5 taping in Atlanta:

TNA Xplosion Spoilers – Mila Moore def. Myla Grace

– Order 4’s Jason Hotch def. Ricky Sosa

– The Home Town Man def. Moses TNA iMPACT Spoilers (Taped On 3/5/2026) – Mr. Elegance def. “Action” Mike Jackson. After the match, the Elegance Brand attacked Jackson and ODB made her way out to make the save. She then laid out Mr. Elegance with a chair.

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali def. BDE. After the match, Order 4 attacked BDE and TNA International Champion Trey Miguel made his way out to make the save, but got outnumbered. Lady then made her way out and hit a rana off the top onto Ali.

– Buff Bagwell appeared and did an interview from the stage. He spoke about his amputation and asked fans to forgive him for his behavior for the past couple of decades, and said that if they can get behind him he’ll walk down the ring and compete for TNA one final time. Frankie Kazarian then made his way out and trashed Bagwell on the mic before Elijah ran him off. He then asked Bagwell to walk with him.

– TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy def. The System’s “The Most Professional Wrestler” Bryan Myers. After the match, The System attacked The Hardys and The Righteous made the save. Moose then made his way down to the ring to go after Bear Bronson, who was left alone in the ring.

– Moose def. The System’s Bear Bronson. The System tried to interfere but members of the Atlanta Falcons held them back. Moose and his crew then celebrated in the ring.

