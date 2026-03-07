TNA Wrestling has future episodes of TNA iMPACT ‘in the can’ following their latest event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company returned for their second of two back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV events at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, GA. on Friday night.

Following the live March 5 episode of TNA iMPACT, matches and segments were taped before the same crowd in Atlanta on 3/5 for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC. You can read complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers From 3/5 Taping In Atlanta, GA.

On March 6, TNA returned to Atlanta for another TNA iMPACT on AMC TV taping. Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 3/6 taping in Atlanta:

TNA iMPACT Spoilers (Taped On 3/6/2026) * The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) def. Sinner & Saint

* Indi Hartwell def. Kelsea Heather

* Trey Miguel, BDE, & Rich Swann def. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch)

* AJ Francis def. Elijah

* Atlanta Street Fight: Moose def. Cedric Alexander

* Dani Luna & Arianna Grace def. Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside)

* Elayna Black def. Jada Stone

* Hometown Man def. Frankie Kazarian

* Ricky Sosa def. Brad Attitude

* Diamond Collective (Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford) def. Myla Grace, Harley Hudson, & Jody Threat

* Moose def. Brian Myers

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth def. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander def. Leon Slater & Mike Santana

[News] Ricky Sosa a perdu son match face à Jason Hotch hier soir lors des taping de TNA Xplosion à Atlanta (🇺🇸) 📹: @unclemcflyy (IG) pic.twitter.com/HhMAu6icjV — Global Catch (@global_catch) March 7, 2026

OH MY GOD RICKY SOSA IS A HOOPER pic.twitter.com/QB0f0hQ9Eu — The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) March 7, 2026

