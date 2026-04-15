TNA Wrestling has an episode of TNA iMPACT “in the can” following a taping that took place on Tuesday evening.

TNA iMPACT was taped on April 14 in Syracuse, NY. Featured below are complete spoilers from the 4/14 taping:

KC Navarro defeats AJ Francis. Nic Nemeth on commentary. Francis and Nemeth start arguing. Navarro reverses into a roll-up for the win.

EC3 cuts a backstage promo talking about his plans to finish what he started in TNA.

The System in-ring promo. Eddie Edwards says he should be TNA World Champion right now, but Moose cost him the opportunity. Alisha says they played everyone like a fool. Cedric takes issue with his loss to Leon Slater. Slater comes out. Slater says he’s on the verge of becoming the longest reigning X-Division Champ of all time. Moose comes out and says Eddie lost at Rebellion because he’s a little bitch. He insults all of The System. Slater calls for a tag match. Daria Rae makes Moose & Slater vs the entire System official instead.

Backstage, Elijah asks Daria for a rematch with Frankie Kazarian. Daria calls Frankie, who says no.

Mustafa Ali and Order 4 in the ring. Ali announces a TNA International Title open challenge, open to roster members and indie talents.

Jada Stone defeats Tasha Steelz (w/ Order 4). Order 4 ejected toward the end.

Spooky Rosemary vignette featuring Tessa Blanchard.

Backstage, Nic Nemeth defends KC Navarro when The System insult him. Nemeth says he’ll fight them anytime, any place.

Mike Santana in-ring promo. He wants to give an opportunity. Rich Swann comes out. He says he’ll fight Santana all night long. Santana summons Daria Rae to make their title match official for next week.

TNA injury report

Lei Ying Lee vignette addressing Xia Brookside’s turn on her. Backstage, Brookside then walks away when asked why she betrayed Lee.

EC3 vs Eric Young ends in a no contest. Young wrapped a chair around EC3’s neck, then tossed him into the steel steps.

Another Rosemary vignette. Mara Sade & Allie appear. Tessa demands that Rosemary tell her how to get out of the undead realm. Tessa chokes Rosemary with a chain. Mara and Allie free her. Tessa and crew leave through a bright red portal that leads to them coming out from under the ring in smoke. Rosemary and Mara brawl with Tessa, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford. Allie appears and evens the odds.

Matt and Jeff Hardy backstage promo.

4 on 2 handicap match: The System defeat Leon Slater & Moose. Cedric pins Leon.

TNA International Title: Mustafa Ali (c) (w/ Order 4) defeated Adam Brooks

Walk With Elijah Match (both competitors are bound together by a guitar strap, no DQ and no countouts, actions starts backstage, to win one must touch all 4 turnbuckles in succession): Elijah defeats Frankie Kazarian after smashing a guitar over him and touching the 4th turnbuckle.

Personal Concierge introduces Mr. Elegance. Mr. Elegance defeats Home Town Man after a distraction from Ash.

Leon Slater in-ring promo. He says he will become the longest reigning X-Division Champion on May 15. Slater then says he’ll grant Cedric Alexander another title opportunity. Cedric comes out. He says he deserves another title match, and on May 14 in Sacramento, he’ll get it. The System attacks Slater from behind. Moose comes out and levels The System. Moose goes to spear Alisha, but Eddie pulls her to safety.

Jeff Hardy defeated Vincent. Lights go out to reveal the return of Broken Matt Hardy. They flicker off and on again. Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb for the win. After the match, Broken Matt joins Jeff in the ring. He laughs about the deletion of Vincent. He says The Righteous are getting the Broken Hardys.