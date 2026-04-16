TNA Wrestling has an episode of TNA iMPACT “in the can” following a taping that took place on Wednesday evening.
TNA iMPACT was taped on April 15 in Syracuse, NY. Featured below are complete spoilers from the 4/15 taping:
Xplosion Match: John Skyler defeated Orion
Xplosion Match: Jada Stone defeated M by Elegance
Xplosion Match: Joe Alonzo defeated Eli Isom
Nic Nemeth def. Bear Bronson. Ryan Nemeth was on commentary. The other members of The System tried to interfere, but they were distracted by KC Navarro.
Rick Swann asks BDE to stay in the back during his title match.
Elijah concert with Frankie Kazarian disguised as Elijah. The real Elijah attacked Kazarian and played a song challenging him to a Walk With Elias match
EC3 promo
Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore speak about the Undead Realm. They challenge Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade.
Dutch def. Matt Hardy
The Elegance Brand ask Daria Rae to give Ash a Knockouts Title match.
Lei Ying Lee cut a promo asking why Xia Brookside betrayed her. Xia said it was because Lee cost her the Knockouts Title before Rebellion by showing her a video of her father before the match. Xia attacked Lee again.
Elayna Black def. Katie Arquette
Order 4 delivered a promo about Mustafa Ali holding a TNA International Title open challenge, a random country draw.
The System was featured in a promo about Nic Nemeth and Leon Slater.
TNA Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Rich Swann
Indi Hartwell says she is coming for the Knockouts Title.
Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade def. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.
Mike Santana cut a promo about choosing his next opponent. Daria Rae books a No. 1 contenders Battle Royal for next week.
The Concierge and Ash by Elegance interrupt Elayna Black. Indi Hartwell interrupts all of them. Elayna retreated, and Indi got the better of a brawl with Ash.
TNA Knockouts Championship: Lei Ying Lee def. Ariana Grace (c) to win the Knockouts Title.
No DQ: Eric Young def. EC3
TNA Tag Team Championships: Bear Bronson & Brian Myers (c) def. Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro
Moose & Leon Slater def. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander.