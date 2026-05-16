TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV on Friday, May 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
- * Hometown Man def. John Skyler
* Heather By Elegance def. Brittnie Brooks
* The System speaks
* Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black ended in a no contest when Arianna Grace interfered.
* TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. “Starboy” Chazz Hala
* Xia Brookside def. Jada Stone
* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Steve Maclin
* Top Dolla cuts a promo
* Mr Elegance def. Lei Ying Lee
* Tessa Blanchard def. Harley Hudson
* Santino & Indi Hartwell def. Stacks and Arianna Grace
* Eddie Edwards def BDE
* Eric Young speaks
* Wicked Garden Match: The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy)
Enter The Wicked Garden on Friday, May 15 when TNA Wrestling comes to Sacramento!
The Hardys battle their rivals The Righteous in a mysterious, Righteous-inspired match that TNA executives are already predicting will be one of the most unique and painful matches in company… pic.twitter.com/7dBv9BxD57
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 11, 2026
WE are merely destiny MANIFESTING. #TNAiMPACT https://t.co/Nfabpo1KLe
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 8, 2026