TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV on Friday, May 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

Enter The Wicked Garden on Friday, May 15 when TNA Wrestling comes to Sacramento!

The Hardys battle their rivals The Righteous in a mysterious, Righteous-inspired match that TNA executives are already predicting will be one of the most unique and painful matches in company… pic.twitter.com/7dBv9BxD57

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 11, 2026