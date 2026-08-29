TNA Wrestling ran the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada for the second night in a row this evening.

Following up the live episode of TNA iMPACT on August 27 in Brampton, the company returned on August 28 to tape matches and segments for additional future episodes of the weekly TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV program.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 8/28 taping in Brampton:

* Xplosion: Mr. Elegance def. Nick Rodriguez

* Xplosion: Home Town Man def. Daddy Davis

* Xplosion: Rich Swann def. LJ Cleary

* Elayna Black def. Heather By Elegance

* Fabian Aichner def. Rohit Raju

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Xia Brookside (c) def. Gabby Forza

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Allie & Kiera Hogan (c) def. Shazza McKenzie & Vipress

* Dutch def. BDE

* Matt Hardy def. AJ Francis

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.