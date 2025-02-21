Next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is in the can.

Following the special live episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Thursday evening, February 20, 2025, TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on February 27, 2025.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

TNA Xplosion

Tasha Steelz (with The Great Hands [John Skyler and Jason Hotch]) defeated Maggie Lee

The Great Hands [John Skyler and Jason Hotch] (with Tasha Steelz) defeated Laredo Kid and Cody Deaner.

TNA iMPACT

Mance Warner with Steph De Lander vs. Sami Callihan went to a no contest. Security separated the two. Santino made a match between them at Sacrifice.

Mike Santana defeated Oro Mensah

Steve Maclin defeated KC Navarro (with AJ Francis)

Eric Young, Sinner, and Saint came to the stage to watch it.

Steve Maclin cut a promo after discussing his history within Full Sail as it relates to both his career and his life. This might have been for the live crowd only but it’s possible they air it.

The following was taped after the Live Impact episode had concluded.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Kelsey Heather.

The System cut a lengthy promo that the Colons came out during after Brian Myers mentioned them by name. The Colons mentioned wanting to work with The System instead and they aligned with them.

Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) defeated Ash and Heather By Elegance (with Personal Concierge) to retain the Knockouts tag titles and to make By Elegance Spitfire’s personal concierge.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Ace Austin. Wes Lee came out to do commentary with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe by his side. Ace at one point got into words with Tyson and Tyriek leading to Kazarian getting the win with his pop in Slingshot Diamond Cutter. Wes, Tyson, and Tyriek attacked Ace after until Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz made the save.

Ryan Nemeth came out to the stage inform it is 15 days until Nic Nemeth is back.

The System (Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards [with Alisha Edwards]) defeated The Hardys and Oba Femi. At one point, Myers shoved Jeff Hardy onto the referee after the Hardys had Moose ready for a 3 count. The Colons would get involved. Moose would end up pinning Matt Hardy after a Spear. JDC came out to celebrate with The System after standing over Matt Hardy in the ring. Joe Hendry and Elijah ran out for the save as The System bailed up the ramp. Santino came to the stage and announced Jeff Hardy vs. Moose in an X-Division Title Ladder Match at Sacrifice due to Jeff having pinned Moose in recent matches. He also announced The System and The Colons vs. Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and 3 names of their choosing in a 10-man tag at Sacrifice.

Joe Hendry spoke to the crowd to close out the night and the taping.

