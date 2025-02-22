TNA held their second night of television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Friday night, February 21, 2025.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 2/21 taping.

Jason Hatch defeated Man Like Dereiss (taped for Xplosion)

Maggie Lee defeated Kelsey Heather (taped for Xplosion)

After the match, Savannah Evans attacked both Lee and Heather.

AJ Francis hosted a First Class Penthouse segment, announcing the creation of a First Class record label. Steve Maclin interrupted, setting up a match later in the show.

Matt & Jeff Hardy defeated The Colons via disqualification after The System interfered.

Savannah Evans defeated Xia Brookside

Mike Santana defeated John Skyler

Mustafa Ali announced that Anthem officials are requiring Santana to take a urine test.

NXT Champion Oba Femi appeared for a segment but was interrupted and attacked by Moose and The System. The segment ended with Moose holding up both the X-Division title and Femi’s NXT Championship. A double championship match between the two is booked for NXT Roadblock.

The Northern Armory (Eric Young, Judas Icarus, Travis Williams) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & Ace Austin

A Masha Slamovich promo was interrupted by Cora Jade. Tessa Blanchard then attacked Slamovich from behind. Lei Ying Lee eventually came out to make the save for Slamovich.

AJ Francis defeated Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards defeated Leon Slater

Xia Brookside defeated Rosemary via disqualification after Rosemary used the poison mist. Brookside was about to use a chain-wrapped fist when Rosemary misted her.

JDC defeated Cody Deaner

Tessa Blanchard & Cora Jade defeated Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee. Jade hit Slamovich with the Knockouts title, allowing Blanchard to get the pin on the champion.

Ryan Nemeth cashed in his brother’s rematch clause on TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

Joe Hendry defeated Ryan Nemeth to retain his title

Joe Hendry defeated Hammerstone in the main event to retain his title. After the match, The System attacked him, but The Hardys, Elijah, and Leon Slater made the save to close the show.

(H/T to Jacob Cohen and TNAAsylum.net)