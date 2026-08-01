The next several weeks of TNA iMPACT are “in the can.”
TNA Wrestling ran the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA. on July 31 to tape matches and segments for the next several weeks of TNA iMPACT on AMC shows.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
Ricky Sosa def Brian Myers
After the match, Cedric Alexander challenges Leon Slater to a match at Lockdown – Cedric puts the X- Division Championship on the line, and Leon puts his X-Division title reign on the line where he loses, his reign is erased.
Rich Swann def. Mr. Elegance
The Righteous confront BDE & Swann
Matt Hardy def. Ryan Nemeth
TNA Knockouts Championship: Xia Brookside (c) def. Wendy Choo
Elayna Black confronts Xia
Eli Isom def. Ray Jaz
Moose challenges Frankie Kazarian for TNA Lockdown
TNA Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) def. Jeff Hardy
Mustafa Ali says Jason Hotch betrayed him. Daria Rae says Hotch will face John Skyler.
Knockouts TV Title Tournament: H By Elegance def. Mara Sade
KC Navarro def. Brian Myers by DQ when Eddie Edwards attacks
Fabian Aichner saves KC.
The System def. Fabian Aichner & KC Navarro
Ricky Sosa makes the save after The System continues to attack.
The Hardys respect The Righteous after their Deletion match.
HomeTown Man def. AJ Francis
Daria Rae says if Harley Hudson loses her next match, she’s gone from TNA.
Harley Hudson def. Alisha Edwards
Alisha attacks Harley, Jada Stone makes the save.
Xia Brookside and Elayna Black have a confrontation backstage.
Knockouts TV Title Tournament: M By Elegance def. Indi Hartwell
Brian Myers def. Fabian Aichner
BDE, Rich Swann, & Trey Miguel def. Agent Zero, Mustafa Ali, & John Skyler
Hotch makes the save when Order 4 attacks the winner.
Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jada Stone def. H By Elegance
KC Navarro def. Eddie Edwards
The System attacks KC, and Aichner, Jada Stone, and Ricky Sosa make the save.
Navarro, Sosa, Aichner, and Jada vs. The System in a Lethal Lockdown match is announced.
The Hardys, Moose, & Elijah def. The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian, & AJ Francis
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.
(H/T: False Finish HQ)