The next several weeks of TNA iMPACT are “in the can.”

TNA Wrestling ran the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA. on July 31 to tape matches and segments for the next several weeks of TNA iMPACT on AMC shows.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

Ricky Sosa def Brian Myers

After the match, Cedric Alexander challenges Leon Slater to a match at Lockdown – Cedric puts the X- Division Championship on the line, and Leon puts his X-Division title reign on the line where he loses, his reign is erased.

Rich Swann def. Mr. Elegance

The Righteous confront BDE & Swann

Matt Hardy def. Ryan Nemeth

TNA Knockouts Championship: Xia Brookside (c) def. Wendy Choo

Elayna Black confronts Xia

Eli Isom def. Ray Jaz

Moose challenges Frankie Kazarian for TNA Lockdown

TNA Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) def. Jeff Hardy

Mustafa Ali says Jason Hotch betrayed him. Daria Rae says Hotch will face John Skyler.

Knockouts TV Title Tournament: H By Elegance def. Mara Sade

KC Navarro def. Brian Myers by DQ when Eddie Edwards attacks

Fabian Aichner saves KC.

The System def. Fabian Aichner & KC Navarro

Ricky Sosa makes the save after The System continues to attack.

The Hardys respect The Righteous after their Deletion match.

HomeTown Man def. AJ Francis

Daria Rae says if Harley Hudson loses her next match, she’s gone from TNA.

Harley Hudson def. Alisha Edwards

Alisha attacks Harley, Jada Stone makes the save.

Xia Brookside and Elayna Black have a confrontation backstage.

Knockouts TV Title Tournament: M By Elegance def. Indi Hartwell

Brian Myers def. Fabian Aichner

BDE, Rich Swann, & Trey Miguel def. Agent Zero, Mustafa Ali, & John Skyler

Hotch makes the save when Order 4 attacks the winner.

Knockouts TV Title Tournament: Jada Stone def. H By Elegance

KC Navarro def. Eddie Edwards

The System attacks KC, and Aichner, Jada Stone, and Ricky Sosa make the save.

Navarro, Sosa, Aichner, and Jada vs. The System in a Lethal Lockdown match is announced.

The Hardys, Moose, & Elijah def. The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian, & AJ Francis

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)