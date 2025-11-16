For the third consecutive evening, TNA Wrestling ran the old WWE NXT stomping grounds at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Featured below are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 11/15 taping from CageMatch.net:

* Ryan Nemeth defeated Krampus

* Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) defeated Jake Painter and Javi (w/Amy Rose)

* The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) (w/The Personal Concierge) defeated Jada Stone and Mila Moore

* Dani Luna defeated Rosemary, Myla Grace (w/Harley Hudson), and Indi Hartwell in a four-way match

* Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) defeated Matt Cardona

* John Skyler defeated Myron Reed

* Xia Brookside defeated Jody Threat, Killer Kelly, and Victoria Crawford (w/Tessa Blanchard) in a four-way match

* JDC defeated Eric Young

* Brooks Jensen (w/Lexis King) defeated Home Town Man

* Mike Santana defeated Robert Stone

* Xia Brookside defeated Dani Luna

* Mustafa Ali defeated Trey Miguel

* Channing Lorenzo, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont defeated The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy), Cedric Alexander and Steve Maclin

* Leon Slater and The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Moose) (w/Alisha Edwards and JDC) defeated First Class (AJ Francis and Rich Swann), Jake Something and Ryan Nemeth

