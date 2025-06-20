TNA Wrestling invades “The Steel City” tonight for the first of two back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT tapings at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below are LIVE ongoing TNA iMPACT spoilers:

* Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt are on commentary and they welcome everyone to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

* Joe Hendry makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. Hendry thanks the fans for sticking with him over the last couple of tough months. Whenever Hendry has had challenges, he knows the fans have his back and he appreciates it. The reason that he gets along with the fans is because they are honest with each other. Therefore, he has to be honest right now – he lost. He lost to Trick Williams. He lost the TNA World Championship to someone who doesn’t work in TNA and it’s painful. Hendry says it would be easy to pack his bags and go home so that he doesn’t have to face the pain. It’s the fans, though, that keep him coming back to work.

* Trick Williams has something that belongs to Hendry and TNA. The title belongs to the fans. It was the fans that put Hendry in the position that he’s in. Hendry worked so hard to get to TNA and the fans put him in the main events and on WWE PLEs. The fans helped Hendry and TNA make history. Hendry is going to try something since the fans believe. He asks the fans to help him get his redemption.

* Santino Marella makes his way to the top of the ramp. Marella has known Hendry for some time now and knows that Joe is an inspiration to many. It’s been a privilege to watch Hendry grow into a superstar. Part of Marella’s job as Director of Authority is to point out facts. One fact is that Hendry has never utilized his rematch clause. Marella announces that Hendry will compete for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary. Hendry says that he’ll bring back the World Championship to TNA at Slammiversary!

* Killer Kelly is in the back. She says that you really get to know someone when you are close to them. MK Ultra was linked like a chain. Kelly watched Slamovich become the TNA Knockouts World Champion. Slamovich forgot, though, who made her into a monster. Slamovich will see who the real monster is next week when Kelly takes the TNA Knockouts World Championship. With tonight’s Knockouts Battle Royal, Kelly gets to see who her first challenger is.

* A commercial airs for Zone-ify.

* A TNA Slammiversary commercial airs.

Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

They lock up and Ryan Nemeth grabs an arm. Zachary Wentz rolls and flips out of it, finishing with an arm drag. Wentz hits a dropkick and then charges Nemeth in the corner. Nemeth dodges Wentz, but Wentz hits a kick and then a springboard crossbody for a two count. Wentz goes for a handspring move, but Ryan distracts the referee as Nic Nemeth trips up Wentz. Wentz falls to the floor, but Ryan rolls him back into the ring and hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Nemeth rains down elbows and slaps on a chinlock. Wentz fights out of it, but Nemeth knees him in the gut and sends him into the corner. Nemeth charges into the corner, but Wentz moves out of the way. Nemeth charges at Wentz again, but eats a kick. Wentz chops Nemeth, but Ryan cuts him off and goes for another neckbreaker. Wentz hits a backslide for a two count.

Wentz hits two tackles and then chops Nemeth. Wentz hits a handspring knee and then a running knee. Wentz snapmares Nemeth and then hits a penalty kick. Wentz hits a running shooting star press for a two count. Wentz climbs to the top rope, but Nemeth runs into the top rope to crotch Wentz. Nemeth hits a leaping DDT for a two count. Nic slides Ryan one of the TNA World Tag Team Title belts, but the referee takes it from him. Wentz uses the delay to hit a jumping knee. Wentz climbs to the top rope and hits a Spiral Tap for the win.

Winner: Zachary Wentz

* The Rascalz and The Nemeths have words for each other and get ready to square off until The Nemeths back down and head back up the ramp.

* Gia Miller is with Masha Slamovich in the back. Slamovich has a lot going on between Killer Kelly and the upcoming Battle Royal. Slamovich keeps getting challenges and she keeps knocking them down. She challenges Killer Kelly to a Chain Match next week. Arianna Grace interrupts and says that she has exciting things in the works…she just can’t mention them yet. Slamovich tells her to bring it on.

TNA Knockouts Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

The Elegance Brand mocks The IInspiration to start things off. The IInspiration takes down The Elegance Brand and then everyone in the ring goes after each other. Most of the Knockouts work together to eliminate The Elegance Brand and The IInspiration. The Elegance Brand and The IInspiration continue fighting up the ramp.

Jody Threat goes after Alisha Edwards. Katie Arquette is eliminated by Jody Threat after a Pop Shove It. Jayda Stone gets eliminated, as well. Tasha Steelz goes after Indi Hartwell. Xia Brookside almost eliminates Rosemary, but she holds on. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace work over Dani Luna until Threat helps. Luna ends up getting eliminated, though, thanks to Grace. Brookside and Victoria Crawford go at it a bit, but Crawford saves herself by standing on Rosemary.

Hartwell eliminates Mila Moore. Hudson works over Tessa Blanchard in the corner. Lei Ying Lee works over Threat in the corner. Threat tries to throw Lee over the top rope, but Lee reverses and eliminates Threat. Lee and Hartwell go at it in the corner. Edwards works over Grace in the corner until Brookside picks a fight with Edwards. Brookside and Edwards go back and forth a bit. Crawford goes after Hartwell, but Hartwell fights her off. Edwards chops Brookside hard in the corner. Hartwell goes after Edwards, but she ducks and drops Hartwell in the corner. Brookside goes back on the attack of Edwards.

Rosemary goes after both Hudson and Grace, but they fight her off and eliminate her. Steelz and Edwards work together to eliminate Hudson and Grace. Hartwell, Brookside, and Lee each take a shot at Edwards. Steelz then eliminates Edwards. Blanchard saves Crawford from elimination and then goes after Brookside. Brookside fights it off and saves Lee from Crawford. Brookside puts Crawford on the apron and Lee kicks her. Crawford hits the floor and is eliminated.

Steelz superkicks Lee and then exchanges strikes with Brookside. Brookside charges at Steelz, but is lifted to the apron. Steelz eliminates Brookside. Lee eliminates Steelz. Blanchard eliminates Lee.

Blanchard and Hartwell are the last two Knockouts. Hartwell blocks the punches of Blanchard and hits some of her own. Hartwell goes for a big boot, but Blanchard moves out of the way. Hartwell goes to the apron. Blanchard slams Hartwell’s head on the top turnbuckle. Hartwell fights off Blanchard. Blanchard charges at Hartwell, but ends up going over her and onto the apron. They exchange strikes on the apron until Ash by Elegance pops up from the opposite side of the ring. Apparently, she was never eliminated. Ash charges at Hartwell and Blanchard and knocks them to the floor for the win!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to TNA Knockouts World Championship: Ash by Elegance

* Masha Slamovich comes out to get a better look at the new #1 Contender. As she heads down the ramp, Jacy Jayne’s music hits and she comes to the top of the ramp. All three women eye each other up.

* Jake Something’s return from the last iMPACT is shown.

* Jake Something is in the back. He’s been sidelined due to injury and was forgotten. There was one man who didn’t forget him, though – Tommy Dreamer. Something respects Dreamer as a man and mentor. Something wasn’t going to let Dreamer getting attacked by Mance Warner slide. Also, Something has his eyes on the TNA International Championship. Steve Maclin is on notice. Maclin appears and welcomes Something back. Maclin wishes Something luck against Warner. Something says that Maclin will see him soon.

* TNA Injury Report: Mike Santana is cleared from his head injury. KC Navarro is still out due to a dislocated knee. Elijah has a torn triceps and is out.

Call To Arms Match

Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

Both combatants will have one hand tied to the ropes. Whoever gets untied first will have the advantage. The winner will be decided by pinfall or submission only.

Tasha Steelz ties up John Skyler. Jason Hotch ties up Mustafa Ali very tightly. The bell rings and Skyler tries to untie his rope. Ali takes out scissors and cuts his rope. Ali hits a running dropkick on Skyler and then stomps down on him in the corner. Ali chokes Skyler with his boot. Skyler pushes Ali off and then hits a back elbow. They exchange chops and Skyler hits a leaping knee. Ali charges the corner, but is lifted to the apron. Ali rips Skyler down by the hair and climbs to the top rope. Ali jumps at Skyler, but John moves out of the way and lifts Ali over the top rope to the floor. Hotch passes Skyler the scissors and Skyler cuts his rope. Steelz hides the scissors.

Ali gets back in the ring and hits a knee. Skyler shakes it off and hits a leg lariat. Skyler charges the corner, but Ali slips to the apron. Ali goes for a rolling move, but Skyler counters it into a DDT. Skyler climbs to the top rope, but Ali cuts him off and superkicks him on the apron. Ali hits the ropes, but Skyler hits a slingshot spear for a two count. Ali slips behind Skyler and chokes him with the ropes. Ali sends Skyler hard into the corner and climbs to the top rope. Ali hits a 450 Splash for the win!

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Cedric Alexander Makes TNA Debut, Confronts Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali goes to the floor and gets a chair. Jason Hotch gets in his face and tells him to put the chair down. Ali tosses the chair down, but then sends Hotch into the ring post. Tasha Steelz asks Ali to stop what he’s doing. Ali rolls Hotch into the ring. Ali gets into the ring with the chair. Ali lifts the chair to hit Hotch and Skyler, but Steelz gets in the way. Ali lifts the chair to hit her, but…

Cedric Alexander’s music hits! Alexander gets into the ring and tries to talk down Ali. Ali drops the chair and tells Steelz to get up. Ali grabs Steelz’s hand and tries to leave the ring. Alexander grabs Steelz’s other hand, which stops Ali. Ali gets in Alexander’s face, but The Great Hands get up to back up Alexander and Steelz. Ali backs off and leaves the ring. Ali stares down Alexander as he heads to the back.

* The end of the tag team match between Matt Cardona and The Home Town Man vs. The System is shown. After the match, Cardona and Myers stared each other down before The System beat down The Home Town Man and Cardona. Myers wouldn’t go after Cardona.

* The System is in the back. Moose says that Leon Slater will be in the biggest match of his whole career at Slammiversary. For Moose, though, it’s just another Sunday. Matt Cardona interrupts and wants to know what The System’s issue is. Eddie Edwards says that Cardona doesn’t even work in TNA and doesn’t have a problem beating his spray tan off of him. Edwards is going to talk to Santino Marella. The System walks away, with Myers exiting last after a brief look at Cardona.

The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

Jeff Hardy and Travis Williams start things off with a lock up. Jeff grabs an arm and works it over. Jeff flips Williams over and hits a dropkick to the back. Matt Hardy tags in and The Hardys hit a double back elbow and a double elbow drop. Judas Icarus rushes in and eats a hip toss. The Hardys both stomp down on Williams in the corner. They pop him up and Jeff slams him down. Icarus breaks up the pin. Matt strikes Williams and hits the ropes, but Icarus gets a knee up on Matt’s back. Williams distracts the referee, which allows Young to pull Matt to the floor. Young takes a shot at Matt and Williams hits a flying knee from the apron. Williams rolls Matt back into the ring and gets a two count.

Icarus tags in and sends Matt to the ropes. Williams hits a knee and Icarus clotheslines Matt for a two count. Matt is sent to the floor and Williams tags in. Travis distracts the referee and Young takes a shot at Matt. Williams grabs Matt on the apron, but Matt pulls Williams’ head down over the top rope. Young tries to grab Matt again, but the referee sees it and ejects Young from ringside. Young goes crazy, causing multiple referees and officials to come out to get him to the back.

Jeff tags in and he hits a flurry of strikes on Icarus. Williams tries to break up a pin, but Jeff moves and Williams falls onto Icarus. Icarus grabs a sleeper and Williams hits a dropkick on Jeff. Matt works Williams over on the outside and gets into the ring. The Hardys hit the Plot Twist on Icarus and Jeff climbs to the top rope. Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb for the win!

Winners: The Hardys

Leon Slater Ready To Make History At TNA Slammiversary

Jeff Hardy calls out his favorite wrestler, Leon Slater. Matt Hardy says that Slater has been working hard every day. Slater is a future star and is on the road to Slammiversary. At Slammiversary, Slater will become a record breaker. Slater will become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in the history of TNA. The Hardys know Slater will do it. The crowd chants for Slater.

Slater thanks The Hardys and says that he won’t just show up at Slammiversary – he’s going to show out. He’s going to live forever in New York or die trying. Yeah, Slater is doing it for himself, but also his mom, little sister, and the fans. On top of all that, Slater is going to win to make The Hardys proud. He’s been hearing Moose talk about being the greatest TNA X-Division Champion of all-time. Moose better get ready for the toughest night of his life. Moose has a match up next, so Slater is going to join the commentary table to get a closer look at him.

* A commercial airs for TNA in Rhode Island on July 24-25. iMPACT! will be live on July 24th.

TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Shane Sabre vs. Jake Painter

Moose grabs a microphone and says that he needs a warm up for Slammiversary. In the spirit of the X-Division, he requested a Triple Threat Match to show Leon Slater what to expect in the biggest match of his career.

Moose hits Shane Sabre with a big boot. Jake Painter goes after Moose, but he hits Painter with a big boot, as well. Moose chops Sabre in the corner. Moose chops Painter in the opposite corner. Moose goes after Sabre’s eyes and then whips him across the ring into Painter.

Moose charges into the corner, but both of his opponents move. Painter and Sabre send Moose to the ropes, but Moose hits a double clothesline. Moose powerbombs Painter. Moose hits a pop up powerbomb on Sabre with Sabre landing on Painter. Moose sends Sabre to the floor and spears Painter for the win.

Moose rains down punches on Jake Painter until Leon Slater gets into the ring. Slater gets in Moose’s face and they have words. Moose raises up the TNA X-Division Championship belt and leaves the ring.

Winner: Moose

* Stay tuned for the next update. Refresh this page often to view the latest TNA iMPACT spoilers from Pittsburgh, PA.

On Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAiMPACT! from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Tickets are on-sale now: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/ovxJnKPcxD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 9, 2025

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling Welcomes Pittsburgh’s Own Mark Madden To The Broadcast Booth For TNA Live Event on Friday, June 20th At UPMC Events Center Read more: https://t.co/boK3WeStCI pic.twitter.com/gO4i5sc308 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 16, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider.com)