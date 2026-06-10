TNA Wrestling held a taping for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV in Denver, Colorado on June 6, 2026.

The following are TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 6/6 taping in “The Mile High City”:

Jada Stone def. Heather by Elegance

The Righteous def. Manny Lemons & El Pirita De La Muerte

Harley Hudson def. Tasha Steele

Kazarian speaks with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander. Kazarian will be Ultimate X.

Indi Hartwell def. Elayna Black

Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee brawl

TNA World Champion: Mike Santana (c) def. Eric Young

Mr Elegance def. Elijah

The Nemeths speak with KC Navarro

The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards) def. Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater

Moose says he’ll be facing Eddie Edwards

Bunny & Rosemary & Mara Sadé def. The Elegance Brand

TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. KC Navarro

Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana fight offer Order 4, but Nemeth attacks Santana after.

Ricky Sosa def. Dak Draper

Street Fight: Moose def. Bear Bronson

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.

(H/T: Pro Wrestling Torch)