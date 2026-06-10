TNA Wrestling held a taping for upcoming episodes of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV in Denver, Colorado on June 6, 2026.
The following are TNA iMPACT spoilers from the 6/6 taping in “The Mile High City”:
Jada Stone def. Heather by Elegance
The Righteous def. Manny Lemons & El Pirita De La Muerte
Harley Hudson def. Tasha Steele
Kazarian speaks with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander. Kazarian will be Ultimate X.
Indi Hartwell def. Elayna Black
Xia Brookside and Léi Ying Lee brawl
TNA World Champion: Mike Santana (c) def. Eric Young
Mr Elegance def. Elijah
The Nemeths speak with KC Navarro
The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards) def. Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater
Moose says he’ll be facing Eddie Edwards
Bunny & Rosemary & Mara Sadé def. The Elegance Brand
TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) def. KC Navarro
Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana fight offer Order 4, but Nemeth attacks Santana after.
Ricky Sosa def. Dak Draper
Street Fight: Moose def. Bear Bronson
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
(H/T: Pro Wrestling Torch)