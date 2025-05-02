TNA Wrestling taped matches for future episodes of TNA iMPACT before the special live late-night episode of the show on Thursday night in Irvine, CA.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the 5/1 taping.

*Matt Cardona defeated Ace Austin and Elijah in a Triple Threat match. Harley Hudson wrestled Myla Grace to a ten minute draw, They taped a partial episode after the live broadcast went off the air: Matt & Jeff Hardy cut a promo saying they will reclaim the TNA Tag Team Championships. The Nemeths interrupted and challenge them to a ladder match at the Under Siege PPV in Canada. Ryan then remembers Jeff can’t get into Canada, so there will be no match. Santino Marella comes out and books singles matches between the brothers. Ryan vs. Jeff and Nic vs. Matt. Super bloody Dog Collar match between Eric Young & Steve Maclin. Maclin won. Elijah sang Happy Birthday to Joe Hendry. At the “Under Siege” PPV it will be Elijah & Hendry vs Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams.

(H/T: Eric Denton and PWInsider.com)