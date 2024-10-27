TNA Wrestling is coming to San Antonio, TX early next year to host a live episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.

During Saturday night’s Bound for Glory 2024 pay-per-view event, it was announced that the post-TNA Genesis edition of TNA IMPACT! on January 24th will air live from the Boeing Center in San Antonio. This event will mark the first live edition of TNA IMPACT! since 2015.

Tickets for the show will be going on sale on November 15th.

You can check out the official announcement below:

TNA Wrestling Returns to Dallas: Genesis Pay-Per-View Kicks Off 2025 Followed by Special Live Edition of iMPACT!

Multiple Championship Matches Confirmed for Sunday, January 19th at The Curtis Culwell Center

TNA’s Flagship Weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, Will Air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, From The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

TNA Wrestling presents its first event of 2025, Genesis, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex.

TNA has not had shows in Dallas since the summer of 2022.

The fallout from Genesis will kick off a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV and TNA+, on Thursday night, January 23 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

All the TNA stars will be in action again on Friday, January 24, for television tapings the following night in San Antonio.