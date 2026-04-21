Last week’s edition of TNA Thursday Night Impact brought in an average of 212,000 viewers on AMC, marking a 17.5% drop from the prior week.

The number stands as the second-lowest audience for the program since January 29. However, there was a slight positive note, as viewership was up 6% compared to the last time Impact went head-to-head with AEW Collision. That episode of Collision aired on Thursday instead of its usual Saturday slot due to WWE WrestleMania 42.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Impact scored a 0.05 rating, a 25% increase from the previous week and tying the highest rating the show has achieved since its move to AMC.

For the night, Impact finished tied for 51st place in the primetime cable rankings.