The latest viewership numbers are in for TNA iMPACT, and the show saw a noticeable drop in overall audience for its April 2 episode.

Thursday night’s broadcast of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew 200,000 viewers, marking a decline from the 256,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week.

That’s a fairly significant dip week-to-week.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the episode posted a 0.05 rating, which remained consistent with the 0.05 demo rating from the prior Thursday’s show.

So while total viewership was down, the demo held steady.

It’s also worth noting that the April 2 episode faced some added competition, as the first hour of iMPACT went head-to-head with the second hour of AEW Collision, which aired in a special Thursday night slot on TNT instead of its usual Saturday time slot.

That overlap may have played a role in the decline.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 4/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.