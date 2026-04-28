The latest viewership numbers are in for TNA iMPACT!, and this week’s episode saw a noticeable dip across the board.

The April 23, 2026 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC drew 175,000 viewers, marking a decline from the 212,000 viewers the show pulled the previous week on April 16.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the show also trended downward, posting a 0.03 rating. That figure is down from the 0.05 demo rating recorded the week prior.

A drop across both total viewers and the demo.

It’s worth noting that the broadcast faced stiff competition on Thursday night, going head-to-head with the NFL Draft airing on ESPN, which likely contributed to the decrease in audience.