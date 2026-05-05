TNA iMPACT saw a bump in overall viewership for its latest episode, while holding steady in the key demo.

The April 30, 2026 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC brought in 209,000 viewers, marking an increase from the 175,000 viewers the show recorded on April 23.

Despite the rise in total audience, the 18–49 demographic rating remained unchanged.

Thursday’s broadcast posted a 0.03 rating in the key demo, identical to the previous week’s number.

A modest rebound in viewership. No movement where it matters most.

TNA continues to maintain a consistent demo performance week-to-week, even as total viewership fluctuates.