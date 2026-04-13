TNA iMPACT saw a bump in overall viewership this week, despite a slight dip in the key demo.

The April 9, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC drew 257,000 viewers, marking a notable increase from the 200,000 viewers the show pulled in on April 2.

A solid rebound in total audience.

However, the gains in viewership didn’t translate to the 18-49 demographic.

This week’s broadcast scored a 0.04 rating in the key demo, down from the 0.05 rating posted the previous Thursday.

It’s also worth noting that the April 9 episode went head-to-head with AEW Collision during its first hour, providing some additional competition for viewers.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 4/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.