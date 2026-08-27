TNA iMPACT saw its audience decline for the August 20 episode on AMC.

Thursday night’s show averaged 188,000 viewers, down 7.4 percent from the 203,000 viewers who tuned in for the August 13 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, iMPACT posted a 0.02 rating, down from the 0.04 rating the show drew the previous week.

The August 13 episode had marked an increase in total viewership, drawing 203,000 viewers after recent episodes had hovered around the 200,000 mark.

TNA iMPACT airs Thursday nights on AMC.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 8/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.